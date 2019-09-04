Contrasting of Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX) and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK)

Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leap Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.32 0.00 HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 9 13.93 N/A -22.38 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Leap Therapeutics Inc. and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Leap Therapeutics Inc. and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leap Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -190.9% -80.5% HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Leap Therapeutics Inc. is 2.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.8. The Current Ratio of rival HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. is 5.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 5.6. HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Leap Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Leap Therapeutics Inc. and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Leap Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Meanwhile, HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s average price target is $20, while its potential upside is 138.10%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 40% of Leap Therapeutics Inc. shares and 35.9% of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. shares. 13.26% are Leap Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Leap Therapeutics Inc. 17.1% 29.89% 32.94% 3.91% -69.79% 13% HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 1.53% 8.32% -47.93% 0% 0% -47.93%

For the past year Leap Therapeutics Inc. has 13% stronger performance while HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. has -47.93% weaker performance.

Summary

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. beats Leap Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Leap Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapeutics in cancer biology. Its clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody targeting Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial in patients with esophagogastric and biliary tract cancers, as well as in Phase I clinical trial in patients with non-small cell lung cancer; and TRX518, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial targeting the glucocorticoid-induced tumor necrosis factor-related receptor in patients with solid tumors. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. to investigate LeapÂ’s DKK1 antagonist, DKN-01, in combination with MerckÂ’s anti-PD-1 therapy, KEYTRUDA, in patients with relapsed or refractory advanced esophagogastric cancers. The company was formerly known as HealthCare Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Leap Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2015. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.