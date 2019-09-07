Contrasting of Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX) and Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM)

Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) and Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leap Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.32 0.00 Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.20 0.00

In table 1 we can see Leap Therapeutics Inc. and Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Leap Therapeutics Inc. and Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leap Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -190.9% -80.5% Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -213.7% -140.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Leap Therapeutics Inc. are 2.8 and 2.8 respectively. Its competitor Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.8 and its Quick Ratio is 1.8. Leap Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 40% of Leap Therapeutics Inc. shares and 17.6% of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 13.26% are Leap Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Leap Therapeutics Inc. 17.1% 29.89% 32.94% 3.91% -69.79% 13% Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.69% -4.98% -21.93% -58.43% -63.91% -39.84%

For the past year Leap Therapeutics Inc. has 13% stronger performance while Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -39.84% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Leap Therapeutics Inc. beats Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Leap Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapeutics in cancer biology. Its clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody targeting Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial in patients with esophagogastric and biliary tract cancers, as well as in Phase I clinical trial in patients with non-small cell lung cancer; and TRX518, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial targeting the glucocorticoid-induced tumor necrosis factor-related receptor in patients with solid tumors. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. to investigate LeapÂ’s DKK1 antagonist, DKN-01, in combination with MerckÂ’s anti-PD-1 therapy, KEYTRUDA, in patients with relapsed or refractory advanced esophagogastric cancers. The company was formerly known as HealthCare Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Leap Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2015. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted payload immunotherapeutics for the treatment of advanced cancers. The companyÂ’s proprietary platform utilizes monoclonal antibodies to deliver radioisotopes directly to cells of interest in order to kill those cells safely and effectively. Its lead product candidate is Iomab-B that is in Phase III clinical studies in refractory or relapsed acute myeloid leukemia (AML) patients over the age of 55 for hematopoietic stem cell transplant, commonly referred to as bone marrow transplant. The company is also developing Actimab-A, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients newly diagnosed with AML over the age of 60; and Actimab-M that is in Phase I clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. In addition, it utilizes its alpha-particle immunotherapy technology platform to generate new drug candidates based on antibodies linked to the element Actinium-225 that are directed at various cancers that are blood-borne or form solid tumors. Actinium Pharmaceutical, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in New York, New York.