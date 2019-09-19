Contrasting of Leaf Group Ltd. (LEAF) and Akamai Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

As Internet Information Providers companies, Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE:LEAF) and Akamai Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leaf Group Ltd. 7 0.70 N/A -1.09 0.00 Akamai Technologies Inc. 80 5.25 N/A 2.13 41.36

Demonstrates Leaf Group Ltd. and Akamai Technologies Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Leaf Group Ltd. and Akamai Technologies Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leaf Group Ltd. 0.00% -41.3% -29.1% Akamai Technologies Inc. 0.00% 10.8% 6.5%

Risk and Volatility

Leaf Group Ltd. has a 1.29 beta, while its volatility is 29.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Akamai Technologies Inc. has beta of 0.62 which is 38.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Leaf Group Ltd.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.4 and 1.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Akamai Technologies Inc. are 3.2 and 3.2 respectively. Akamai Technologies Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Leaf Group Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

Leaf Group Ltd. and Akamai Technologies Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Leaf Group Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Akamai Technologies Inc. 1 2 3 2.50

Meanwhile, Akamai Technologies Inc.’s average price target is $80, while its potential downside is -10.56%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Leaf Group Ltd. and Akamai Technologies Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 80.5% and 90.8%. 6.4% are Leaf Group Ltd.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% are Akamai Technologies Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Leaf Group Ltd. -8.41% -13.84% -27.38% -20.05% -46.26% -10.95% Akamai Technologies Inc. 5.65% 9.64% 8.75% 36.23% 17.05% 44.29%

For the past year Leaf Group Ltd. had bearish trend while Akamai Technologies Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Akamai Technologies Inc. beats Leaf Group Ltd. on 9 of the 9 factors.

Leaf Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified consumer Internet company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Marketplaces and Media. The Marketplaces segment offers Society6.com, which provides artists with an online commerce platform to feature and sell their original art and designs on consumer products in the home dÃ©cor, accessories, and apparel categories; and Deny Designs, an artist-driven home dÃ©cor brand. This segment also provides Saatchi Art, an online art gallery featuring a selection of original paintings, drawings, sculpture, and photography that provides a global community of artists an environment to exhibit and sell their work directly to consumers. The Media segment offers Livestrong.com, a healthy living destination with a library of health, fitness, lifestyle, and nutrition articles and videos; Hunker, an online destination for home and space inspiration, original home tours, practical do-it-yourself solutions, and design advice for people; Cuteness.com, a community for pet owners and animal lovers; and eHow, an online resource providing inspiration and solutions for do-it-yourself projects and crafts. This segment also provides content creation services; traffic sources; mobile applications; and monetization solutions, as well as develops partner sites. Leaf Group Ltd. sells its products through wholesale channels to trade and hospitality clients, as well as through retail distribution partners. The company was formerly known as Demand Media, Inc. and changed its name to Leaf Group Ltd. in November 2016. Leaf Group Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

Akamai Technologies, Inc. provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers Web and mobile performance solutions, such as Ion, a situational performance solution that consists of an integrated suite of Web delivery, acceleration, and optimization technologies; Dynamic Site Accelerator that helps in consistent Website performance; IP Application Accelerator to enable enterprises to deliver Internet Protocol-based applications; Global Traffic Management, a fault-tolerant solution; Image Manager that automatically optimizes online images; and Cloudlets, which provides self-serviceable controls and capabilities. It also provides cloud security solutions, including Kona Site Defender, Bot Manager, Fast Domain Name System, Prolexic Routed, and Client Reputation; enterprise solutions comprising Enterprise Application Access and Akamai Cloud Connect. In addition, the company offers media delivery solutions, such as adaptive delivery solutions, download delivery solutions, media delivery acceleration solutions, media services, media analytics, and NetStorage, a cloud storage solution. Further, it provides network operator solutions, including Aura Licensed CDN suite of solutions, Aura Managed CDN solutions, and Intelligent DNS Solutions; and professional services and solutions. It sells its solutions through direct sales and service organization; and through active channel partners. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.