Contrasting of LCNB Corp. (LCNB) and Its Competitors

LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) is a company in the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

LCNB Corp. has 34.7% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 53.60% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand LCNB Corp. has 3.5% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 5.33% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has LCNB Corp. and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LCNB Corp. 0.00% 6.80% 0.90% Industry Average 27.73% 10.26% 1.15%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting LCNB Corp. and its peers’ valuation, top-line revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio LCNB Corp. N/A 17 14.74 Industry Average 102.96M 371.37M 14.09

LCNB Corp. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its peers. The company has a higher price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more expensive in contrast to its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for LCNB Corp. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score LCNB Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.40 1.60 2.71

As a group, Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks companies have a potential upside of 17.73%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of LCNB Corp. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LCNB Corp. -0.72% -5.11% 7.84% 8.56% -3.43% 18.88% Industry Average 2.92% 5.34% 7.72% 9.50% 10.16% 16.99%

For the past year LCNB Corp. has stronger performance than LCNB Corp.’s competitors.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.51 shows that LCNB Corp. is 49.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, LCNB Corp.’s peers’ beta is 0.81 which is 18.93% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

LCNB Corp. does not pay a dividend.

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services in Ohio. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, Christmas and vacation club, money market deposit, lifetime checking, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, small business administration, and residential mortgage loans. It also offers consumer loans, such as automobile, boat, home improvement, and personal loans. In addition, the company provides trust administrative, estate settlement, and fiduciary services; and investment management services for trusts, agency accounts, individual retirement accounts, and foundations/endowments. Further, it offers investment services and products, including financial needs analysis, mutual funds, securities trading, annuities, and life insurance; and security brokerage services. Additionally, the company provides safe deposit boxes, night depositories, cashier's checks, bank-by-mail, ATMs, cash and transaction services, debit cards, wire transfers, electronic funds transfer, utility bill collections, notary public service, personal computer-based cash management services, telephone banking, PC Internet banking, mobile banking, and other services for individuals and businesses. As of February 29, 2017, the company operated through 35 offices, including a main office in Warren County, Ohio; and branch offices in Warren, Butler, Clinton, Clermont, Hamilton, Montgomery, Preble, Ross, and Fayette counties, Ohio, as well as 39 ATMs. LCNB Corp. was founded in 1877 and is headquartered in Lebanon, Ohio.