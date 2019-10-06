Contrasting of LCI Industries (LCII) and Its Peers

We are comparing LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) and its rivals on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. They are Recreational Vehicles companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0% of LCI Industries’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.46% of all Recreational Vehicles’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of LCI Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.62% of all Recreational Vehicles companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have LCI Industries and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LCI Industries 27,108,092.81% 18.90% 10.80% Industry Average 275.76% 31.30% 12.63%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares LCI Industries and its peers’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio LCI Industries 23.95M 88 17.03 Industry Average 123.20M 44.68M 18.66

LCI Industries has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently lower P/E ratio LCI Industries is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for LCI Industries and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score LCI Industries 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.00 2.67 2.74

The potential upside of the rivals is 23.00%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of LCI Industries and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LCI Industries -0.16% 1.79% 4.45% 11.8% 1.36% 37.17% Industry Average 3.50% 2.98% 9.54% 30.39% 22.34% 36.21%

For the past year LCI Industries has stronger performance than LCI Industries’s rivals.

Liquidity

LCI Industries has a Current Ratio of 2.6 and a Quick Ratio of 1.1. Competitively, LCI Industries’s rivals Current Ratio is 1.86 and has 0.95 Quick Ratio. LCI Industries has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than LCI Industries’s rivals.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.34 shows that LCI Industries is 34.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, LCI Industries’s peers’ beta is 1.34 which is 34.25% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

LCI Industries does not pay a dividend.

Summary

LCI Industries’s rivals show that they’re better in 5 of the 6 factors compared to the company itself.

LCI Industries, along with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures or distributes various components for the OEMs of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries, including buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment, and other cargo; travel trailers, fifth-wheel travel trailers, folding camping trailers, and truck campers; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing. Its products include steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; furniture and mattresses; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; electronic components; televisions and sound systems; navigation systems; backup cameras; appliances; and other accessories. The Aftermarket segment supplies various components of RV and adjacent industries to retail dealers, wholesale distributors, and service centers. It also includes the sale of replacement glass and awnings to fulfill insurance claims. The company was formerly known as Drew Industries Incorporated and changed its name to LCI Industries in December 2016. LCI Industries was founded in 1962 and is based in Elkhart, Indiana.