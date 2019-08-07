Contrasting of Lazard Ltd (LAZ) and Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO)

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) and Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lazard Ltd 37 1.42 N/A 3.09 12.54 Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 17 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Lazard Ltd and Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lazard Ltd 0.00% 56.4% 10.5% Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 68.4% of Lazard Ltd shares and 30.23% of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. shares. Lazard Ltd’s share held by insiders are 1%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lazard Ltd 2.54% 11.33% 0.28% -1.44% -26.27% 6.25% Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. -1.34% 0.59% 1.36% 6.81% 2.91% 14.15%

For the past year Lazard Ltd’s stock price has smaller growth than Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Lazard Ltd beats Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, corporate preparedness, and various other financial matters. This segment serves corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients. The companyÂ’s Asset Management segment offers a range of investment solutions and investment management services in equity and fixed income strategies; and alternative investments and private equity funds to corporations, public funds, sovereign entities, endowments and foundations, labor funds, financial intermediaries, and private clients. Lazard Ltd was founded in 1848 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.