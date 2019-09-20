Contrasting of Lazard Ltd (LAZ) and Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTSP)

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) and Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTSP), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lazard Ltd 36 1.49 N/A 3.09 12.54 Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 94 1.40 N/A 8.70 10.73

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Lazard Ltd and Virtus Investment Partners Inc. Virtus Investment Partners Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Lazard Ltd. Company that presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Lazard Ltd is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Virtus Investment Partners Inc., indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Lazard Ltd and Virtus Investment Partners Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lazard Ltd 0.00% 56.4% 10.5% Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Lazard Ltd and Virtus Investment Partners Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 68.4% and 84.68%. Lazard Ltd’s share owned by insiders are 1%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lazard Ltd 2.54% 11.33% 0.28% -1.44% -26.27% 6.25% Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 1.28% 1.96% -3% 17.89% -9.95% 22.93%

For the past year Lazard Ltd was less bullish than Virtus Investment Partners Inc.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, corporate preparedness, and various other financial matters. This segment serves corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients. The companyÂ’s Asset Management segment offers a range of investment solutions and investment management services in equity and fixed income strategies; and alternative investments and private equity funds to corporations, public funds, sovereign entities, endowments and foundations, labor funds, financial intermediaries, and private clients. Lazard Ltd was founded in 1848 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.