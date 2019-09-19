Contrasting of Lazard Ltd (LAZ) and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW)

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lazard Ltd 36 1.49 N/A 3.09 12.54 Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund 17 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Lazard Ltd and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Lazard Ltd and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lazard Ltd 0.00% 56.4% 10.5% Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Lazard Ltd and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund are owned by institutional investors at 68.4% and 14.54% respectively. Insiders owned 1% of Lazard Ltd shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.04% of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lazard Ltd 2.54% 11.33% 0.28% -1.44% -26.27% 6.25% Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund -1.7% 2.67% 6.98% 9.15% 13.57% 17.2%

For the past year Lazard Ltd’s stock price has smaller growth than Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Lazard Ltd beats Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, corporate preparedness, and various other financial matters. This segment serves corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients. The companyÂ’s Asset Management segment offers a range of investment solutions and investment management services in equity and fixed income strategies; and alternative investments and private equity funds to corporations, public funds, sovereign entities, endowments and foundations, labor funds, financial intermediaries, and private clients. Lazard Ltd was founded in 1848 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.