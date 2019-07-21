Contrasting of Lawson Products Inc. (LAWS) and Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WAIR)

As Industrial Equipment Wholesale companies, Lawson Products Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) and Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WAIR) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lawson Products Inc. 33 0.95 N/A 0.98 38.85 Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc. 9 0.66 N/A 0.04 288.89

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Lawson Products Inc. and Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc. Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Lawson Products Inc. The company with a lower P/E ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Lawson Products Inc. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lawson Products Inc. 0.00% 9.1% 4.6% Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc. 0.00% 5.2% 2%

Risk & Volatility

Lawson Products Inc.’s 1 beta indicates that its volatility is 0.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc.’s beta is 0.45 which is 55.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Lawson Products Inc. are 1.8 and 0.9. Competitively, Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc. has 4 and 1.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Lawson Products Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Lawson Products Inc. and Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lawson Products Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Lawson Products Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -1.70% and an $37 average price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Lawson Products Inc. and Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 86.4% and 91.6% respectively. Lawson Products Inc.’s share held by insiders are 20%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lawson Products Inc. 14.98% 24.18% 23.02% 22.3% 61.02% 20.25% Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc. 3.9% 26.06% 31.31% -5.54% -0.95% 31.65%

For the past year Lawson Products Inc. was less bullish than Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc.

Summary

Lawson Products Inc. beats Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc. on 8 of the 11 factors.

Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. distributes aerospace bearing products and provides supply chain management services to the aerospace industry in the North America and internationally. Its services comprise traditional distribution, management of supplier relationships, quality assurance, kitting, just-in-time delivery, and point-of-use inventory management. The company supplies approximately 575,000 active stock-keeping units, including hardware, chemicals, electronic components, bearings, tools, and machined parts. Its hardware products comprise blind fasteners, panel fasteners, bolts and screws, clamps, hi lok pins and collars, hose assemblies, hydraulic fittings, inserts, lockbolts and collars, nuts, rivets, springs, valves, and washers; and chemicals, comprise adhesives, sealants and tapes, lubricants, oil and grease, paints and coatings, industrial gases, coolants and metalworking fluids, and cleaners and cleaning solvents. The companyÂ’s electronic components include connectors, relays, switches, circuit breakers, and lighted products; bearings consist of airframe control bearings, rod ends, spherical bearings, ball bearing rod ends, roller bearings, and bushings; and machined parts and other products comprise brackets, milled parts, shims, stampings, turned parts, and welded assemblies. Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. is also involved in the installation of various products comprising air and hydraulic tools, as well as drill motors; provision of maintenance and repair services for tools; and rental or lease of tools. It serves original equipment manufacturers and their subcontractors, as well as industrial customers in the automotive, energy, pharmaceutical, and electronics sectors. The company was formerly known as Wesco Holdings, Inc. Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Valencia, California.