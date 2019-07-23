Contrasting of Laureate Education Inc. (LAUR) and K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Laureate Education Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) and K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN). The two are both Education & Training Services companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Laureate Education Inc. 16 1.09 N/A 0.03 600.36 K12 Inc. 31 1.20 N/A 1.05 30.71

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. K12 Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Laureate Education Inc. When business has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Laureate Education Inc.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than K12 Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Laureate Education Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) and K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Laureate Education Inc. 0.00% 21.3% 6% K12 Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 5.5%

Liquidity

Laureate Education Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, K12 Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.5 and has 3.4 Quick Ratio. K12 Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Laureate Education Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 92.58% of Laureate Education Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 86.5% of K12 Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 7.2% of Laureate Education Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 2% of K12 Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Laureate Education Inc. 7.69% 8.38% 11.25% 5.72% 15.93% 10.3% K12 Inc. 5.51% -12.99% -0.03% 38.64% 112.49% 29.69%

For the past year Laureate Education Inc. was less bullish than K12 Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors K12 Inc. beats Laureate Education Inc.

Laureate Education, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through universities and higher education institutions. It operates through four segments: LatAm, Europe, AMEA, and GPS. The LatAm segment consists of campus-based institutions that provide undergraduate and graduate degree programs; and offers online and hybrid courses and programs. The Europe segment provides professional-oriented undergraduate and graduate degree programs. The AMEA segment offers professional-oriented undergraduate and graduate degree programs. The GPS segment includes accredited online institutions, which serve working adults with undergraduate and graduate degree programs; and manages a hospitality and culinary institution, which serves students seeking undergraduate and graduate degrees, particularly in the fields of hospitality, art and design, culinary, and health sciences. The company was formerly known as Sylvan Learning Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Laureate Education, Inc. in May 2004. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland. Laureate Education, Inc. is a subsidiary of Wengen Alberta, Limited Partnership.

K12 Inc., a technology-based education company, together with its subsidiaries, provides online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade in the United States and internationally. It manages virtual and blended public schools. The company also offers curriculum and technology solutions; full-time virtual and blended programs, semester courses, and supplemental educational products; teacher training, teaching, and other support services to public schools, school districts, private schools, charter schools, early childhood learning centers, and corporate partners. In addition, it provides FuelEd suite of offerings, such as K12 curriculum, FuelEd online courses, and FuelEd anywhere learning systems; and PEAK, a proprietary software system designed to manage in a single-user interface, multiple, and independent online school-based functions. Further, the company operates online private schools, including The K12 International Academy, the George Washington University Online High School, and the Keystone School. Additionally, it provides access to the online lessons and curriculum through proprietary learning management system; learning kits; student computers; and management, technology, and educational services. The company sells individual online courses directly to families who desire to educate their children outside of the traditional public school system or to supplement their childÂ’s existing public school education without the aid of an online teacher. K12 Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia.