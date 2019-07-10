Contrasting of Laredo Petroleum Inc. (LPI) and EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT)

As Independent Oil & Gas businesses, Laredo Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:LPI) and EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Laredo Petroleum Inc. 3 0.63 N/A 0.99 3.52 EQT Corporation 19 0.84 N/A -3.28 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Laredo Petroleum Inc. and EQT Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Laredo Petroleum Inc. 0.00% 21.2% 9.7% EQT Corporation 0.00% -4.2% -1.9%

Volatility and Risk

Laredo Petroleum Inc.’s 1.34 beta indicates that its volatility is 34.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, EQT Corporation’s 32.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.68 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Laredo Petroleum Inc. and EQT Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Laredo Petroleum Inc. 0 3 0 2.00 EQT Corporation 1 2 0 2.67

The average target price of Laredo Petroleum Inc. is $5, with potential upside of 76.68%. EQT Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $16.67 average target price and a 6.45% potential upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Laredo Petroleum Inc. is looking more favorable than EQT Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

About 2.1% of Laredo Petroleum Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.4% of EQT Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Laredo Petroleum Inc. 0.87% 11.15% -7.92% -37.68% -64.96% -3.59% EQT Corporation 5.38% -0.19% 12.13% 10.22% -23.45% 14.03%

For the past year Laredo Petroleum Inc. has -3.59% weaker performance while EQT Corporation has 14.03% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Laredo Petroleum Inc. beats EQT Corporation.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. operates as an independent energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production of Oil and Natural Gas Properties; and Midstream and Marketing. It focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties; and the transportation of oil and natural gas primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, as well as rig fuel, natural gas lift, and water delivery and takeaway services. As of December 31, 2016, it had assembled 127,847 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved reserves of 167,100 thousand barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Laredo Petroleum, Inc. in December 2013. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

EQT Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: EQT Production, EQT Gathering, and EQT Transmission. The EQT Production segment engages in the exploration for, development, and production of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil primarily in the Appalachian Basin. As of December 31, 2016, this segment had 13.5 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGL, and crude oil reserves across approximately 3.6 million gross acres comprising approximately 790,000 gross acres in the Marcellus play. The EQT Gathering is involved in natural gas gathering activities. As of December 31, 2016, this segment operates approximately 300 miles of high pressure gathering lines with approximately 1.8 billion cubic feet of total firm gathering capacity and various interconnect points; and approximately 1,500 miles of FERC-regulated low pressure gathering lines. The EQT Transmission segment engages in natural gas transmission and storage activities. As of December 31, 2016, this segment operates approximately 950-mile FERC-regulated interstate pipeline that connects to six interstate pipelines and multiple distribution companies. EQT Corporation was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.