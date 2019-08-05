Contrasting of Laredo Petroleum Inc. (LPI) and California Resources Corporation (NYSE:CRC)

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Laredo Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:LPI) and California Resources Corporation (NYSE:CRC). The two are both Independent Oil & Gas companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Laredo Petroleum Inc. 3 0.74 N/A 0.99 3.35 California Resources Corporation 21 0.18 N/A 5.24 2.92

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Laredo Petroleum Inc. and California Resources Corporation. California Resources Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than Laredo Petroleum Inc. The business with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Laredo Petroleum Inc. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than California Resources Corporation, indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Laredo Petroleum Inc. 0.00% 21.2% 9.7% California Resources Corporation 0.00% -44.3% 3.6%

Volatility & Risk

Laredo Petroleum Inc.’s current beta is 1.45 and it happens to be 45.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, California Resources Corporation has beta of 4.4 which is 340.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Laredo Petroleum Inc. and California Resources Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Laredo Petroleum Inc. 0 3 0 2.00 California Resources Corporation 1 1 1 2.33

$5 is Laredo Petroleum Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 78.89%. Competitively California Resources Corporation has a consensus target price of $26.33, with potential upside of 130.56%. Based on the results shown earlier, California Resources Corporation is looking more favorable than Laredo Petroleum Inc., analysts view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Laredo Petroleum Inc. and California Resources Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 99.9% and 66.4%. Insiders owned 2.6% of Laredo Petroleum Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.5% of California Resources Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Laredo Petroleum Inc. 12.54% 11.41% 11.78% -13.99% -65.02% -8.29% California Resources Corporation -0.91% -22.28% -21.73% -25.68% -57.8% -10.15%

For the past year Laredo Petroleum Inc. has stronger performance than California Resources Corporation

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. operates as an independent energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production of Oil and Natural Gas Properties; and Midstream and Marketing. It focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties; and the transportation of oil and natural gas primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, as well as rig fuel, natural gas lift, and water delivery and takeaway services. As of December 31, 2016, it had assembled 127,847 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved reserves of 167,100 thousand barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Laredo Petroleum, Inc. in December 2013. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

California Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. It produces and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company holds interests in approximately 2.3 million net acres of mineral acreage. As of December 31, 2016, it had net proved reserves of 568 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company also gathers, processes, and markets oil and gas products to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities. In addition, it generates and sells electricity to the grid and other customers. California Resources Corporation is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.