Contrasting of Lantronix Inc. (LTRX) and Its Peers

As Communication Equipment company, Lantronix Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) is competing with its peers based on the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Lantronix Inc. has 27.7% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 54.76% institutional ownership for its rivals. 12.6% of Lantronix Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.00% of all Communication Equipment companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Lantronix Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lantronix Inc. 0.00% 5.50% 4.10% Industry Average 4.18% 33.29% 7.44%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Lantronix Inc. and its rivals’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Lantronix Inc. N/A 3 42.47 Industry Average 68.17M 1.63B 102.47

Lantronix Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently lower P/E ratio Lantronix Inc. is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Lantronix Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lantronix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.00 2.15 2.69

The potential upside of the peers is 69.92%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Lantronix Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lantronix Inc. -3.64% 3.61% -3.16% 24.64% 29.81% 17.01% Industry Average 4.47% 8.55% 13.81% 23.14% 34.90% 33.68%

For the past year Lantronix Inc. was less bullish than its peers.

Liquidity

Lantronix Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.5 and a Quick Ratio of 2.6. Competitively, Lantronix Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 3.45 and has 2.74 Quick Ratio. Lantronix Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Lantronix Inc.’s competitors.

Volatility and Risk

Lantronix Inc. is 27.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 0.73. In other hand, Lantronix Inc.’s peers have beta of 1.05 which is 4.56% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Lantronix Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Lantronix Inc.’s competitors beat Lantronix Inc. on 6 of the 6 factors.

Lantronix, Inc. provides secure data access and management solutions for Internet of Things (IoT) assets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The companyÂ’s IoT products include IoT gateways, which provide secure connectivity and the ability to add integrated device management and advanced data access features; and IoT building blocks that offer basic secure machine connectivity and unmanaged data access. It also offers information technology (IT) management products, which comprise console management, power management, and keyboard video mouse products that offer remote access to IT and networking infrastructure deployed in test labs, data centers, and server rooms; and xPrintServer. The company provides its IT management product line and external IoT solutions through value added resellers, systems integrators, distributors, consumers, online retailers, IT resellers, corporate customers, and government entities, e-tailers, original design manufacturers, and original equipment manufacturers. Lantronix, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.