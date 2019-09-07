Contrasting of Lantronix Inc. (LTRX) and CommScope Holding Company Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Both Lantronix Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) and CommScope Holding Company Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) compete on a level playing field in the Communication Equipment industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lantronix Inc. 3 1.67 N/A 0.08 42.47 CommScope Holding Company Inc. 18 0.37 N/A 0.49 29.08

Demonstrates Lantronix Inc. and CommScope Holding Company Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. CommScope Holding Company Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Lantronix Inc. The business with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Lantronix Inc.’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Lantronix Inc. and CommScope Holding Company Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lantronix Inc. 0.00% 5.5% 4.1% CommScope Holding Company Inc. 0.00% 6% 1.4%

Volatility and Risk

Lantronix Inc. has a beta of 0.73 and its 27.00% less volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, CommScope Holding Company Inc. has a 1.42 beta which is 42.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

3.5 and 2.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Lantronix Inc. Its rival CommScope Holding Company Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2 and 1.4 respectively. Lantronix Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than CommScope Holding Company Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Lantronix Inc. and CommScope Holding Company Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lantronix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 CommScope Holding Company Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Competitively the average price target of CommScope Holding Company Inc. is $24, which is potential 112.95% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Lantronix Inc. and CommScope Holding Company Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 27.7% and 99.8%. Insiders owned 12.6% of Lantronix Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.8% of CommScope Holding Company Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lantronix Inc. -3.64% 3.61% -3.16% 24.64% 29.81% 17.01% CommScope Holding Company Inc. -3.77% -11.96% -40.97% -32.16% -53.39% -12.87%

For the past year Lantronix Inc. had bullish trend while CommScope Holding Company Inc. had bearish trend.

Lantronix, Inc. provides secure data access and management solutions for Internet of Things (IoT) assets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The companyÂ’s IoT products include IoT gateways, which provide secure connectivity and the ability to add integrated device management and advanced data access features; and IoT building blocks that offer basic secure machine connectivity and unmanaged data access. It also offers information technology (IT) management products, which comprise console management, power management, and keyboard video mouse products that offer remote access to IT and networking infrastructure deployed in test labs, data centers, and server rooms; and xPrintServer. The company provides its IT management product line and external IoT solutions through value added resellers, systems integrators, distributors, consumers, online retailers, IT resellers, corporate customers, and government entities, e-tailers, original design manufacturers, and original equipment manufacturers. Lantronix, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The companyÂ’s CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, AMP NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers. This segment also provides fiber optic connectivity solutions, including hardened connector systems, fiber distribution hubs and management systems, couplers and splitters, plug and play multiport service terminals, hardened optical terminating enclosures, high density cable assemblies, splices, and splice closures that supports video, voice, and high-speed data services provided by telecommunications operators and multi-system operators. Its CommScope Mobility Solutions segment offers macro cell site solutions for wireless tower sites and on rooftops, such as base station antennas, microwave antennas, hybrid fiber-feeder and power cables, coaxial cables, connectors, and filters; metro cell solutions for outdoors on street poles and on other urban structures comprising radio frequency delivery and connectivity solutions, equipment housing, and concealment; and small cell and distributed antenna system (DAS) solutions consisting of DAS and distributed cell solutions that allow wireless operators to enhance efficiency, and cellular coverage and capacity in network conditions. This segment provides its solutions under the Andrew brand. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. sells its products through a network of distributors, system integrators, and resellers. The company was formerly known as Cedar I Holding Company, Inc. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, North Carolina.