Contrasting of Lantheus Holdings Inc. (LNTH) and Misonix Inc. (NASDAQ:MSON)

As Medical Appliances & Equipment businesses, Lantheus Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) and Misonix Inc. (NASDAQ:MSON), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lantheus Holdings Inc. 24 2.40 N/A 0.98 23.08 Misonix Inc. 21 5.42 N/A -0.77 0.00

Table 1 highlights Lantheus Holdings Inc. and Misonix Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Lantheus Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) and Misonix Inc. (NASDAQ:MSON)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lantheus Holdings Inc. 0.00% 51.6% 9.2% Misonix Inc. 0.00% -28.3% -23.1%

Risk and Volatility

Lantheus Holdings Inc. has a beta of 1.41 and its 41.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Misonix Inc.’s 99.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.01 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Lantheus Holdings Inc. are 2.6 and 2. Competitively, Misonix Inc. has 3.7 and 2.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Misonix Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Lantheus Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Lantheus Holdings Inc. and Misonix Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lantheus Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Misonix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$22 is Lantheus Holdings Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 3.29%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 95.3% of Lantheus Holdings Inc. shares and 26.6% of Misonix Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 3% of Lantheus Holdings Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Misonix Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lantheus Holdings Inc. -21.84% -21.13% -5.12% 36.18% 70.08% 44.54% Misonix Inc. -2.18% -11.98% 39.92% 20.76% 40.83% 48.22%

For the past year Lantheus Holdings Inc. has weaker performance than Misonix Inc.

Summary

Lantheus Holdings Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Misonix Inc.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products for the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, an ultrasound contrast imaging agent for use in patients with suboptimal echocardiograms; TechneLite, a self-contained system or generator of technetium used by radiopharmacies to prepare various nuclear imaging agents; and Xenon, a radiopharmaceutical gas used to assess pulmonary function and imaging of cerebral blood flow. The company also offers injectable technetium-labeled imaging agents, including Cardiolite, used in myocardial perfusion imaging (MPI) procedures; and Neurolite, which is used to identify the area in the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke. In addition, it provides injectable radiopharmaceutical imaging agents, such as Thallium Tl 201 that is used in MPI studies to detect cardiovascular disease; Gallium Ga 67, which is used to detect various infections and cancerous tumors; FDG, a fluorine-18-radiolabeled imaging agent to identify and characterize tumors in patients undergoing oncologic diagnostic procedures; and Quadramet, a therapeutic product, which is used to treat severe bone pain associated with metastatic bone lesions. Further, the company offers Additionally, it is developing Flurpiridaz F 18, which is in Phase III clinical trials to assess blood flow to the heart; 18F LMI 1195 that has completed Phase I clinical trials for assessing cardiac sympathetic nerve function with positron emission tomography; and LMI 1174, which is in pre-clinical development targeted to elastin in the arterial walls and atherosclerotic plaque. The company sells its products to hospitals, clinics, group practices, integrated delivery networks, group purchasing organizations, and radiopharmacies. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in North Billerica, Massachusetts.

Misonix, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets therapeutic ultrasonic medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers BoneScalpel, an ultrasonic bone cutting and sculpting system for surgical procedures involving the precise cutting of bone while sparing soft tissue; SonaStar, a surgical aspirator that is used to emulsify and remove soft and hard tumors; and SonicOne, an ultrasonic cleansing and debridement system, which provides tissue specific debridement and cleansing of wounds and burns for the removal of devitalized tissue and fibrin deposits while sparing viable cells, as well as other medical devices. Its products are used in various clinical specialties, such as neurosurgery, orthopedic surgery, plastic surgery, wounds, and maxillo-facial applications. The company sells its products through sales representatives and distributors. Misonix, Inc. was founded in 1959 and is based in Farmingdale, New York.