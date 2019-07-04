Contrasting of Lannett Company Inc. (LCI) and Flexion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN)

Both Lannett Company Inc. (NYSE:LCI) and Flexion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) compete on a level playing field in the Drugs – Generic industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lannett Company Inc. 7 0.33 N/A -7.31 0.00 Flexion Therapeutics Inc. 12 14.11 N/A -4.49 0.00

In table 1 we can see Lannett Company Inc. and Flexion Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Lannett Company Inc. (NYSE:LCI) and Flexion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lannett Company Inc. 0.00% -70% -20.5% Flexion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -131.9% -54.1%

Risk & Volatility

A 2.37 beta means Lannett Company Inc.’s volatility is 137.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Flexion Therapeutics Inc.’s 1.47 beta is the reason why it is 47.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Lannett Company Inc. are 2.9 and 2.1 respectively. Its competitor Flexion Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.3 and its Quick Ratio is 6.1. Flexion Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Lannett Company Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Lannett Company Inc. and Flexion Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lannett Company Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Flexion Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

$9 is Lannett Company Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 49.50%. On the other hand, Flexion Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 135.40% and its average target price is $27. The information presented earlier suggests that Flexion Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Lannett Company Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 90.8% of Lannett Company Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Flexion Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 6% of Lannett Company Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Flexion Therapeutics Inc. has 1.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lannett Company Inc. -20.03% -26.56% -36.11% 7.28% -63.02% 15.93% Flexion Therapeutics Inc. 30.06% 18.44% -9.62% -25.77% -52.47% 11.22%

For the past year Lannett Company Inc. was more bullish than Flexion Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Flexion Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Lannett Company Inc.

Lannett Company, Inc. develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral, extended release, topical, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, soft gel, and injectable dosages. It also provides its products for various medical indications comprising glaucoma, cholesterol, muscle spasm, migraine, pain management, cardiovascular, antipsychosis, gastrointestinal, urinary, bronchospasms, respiratory, gallstone, congestive heart failure, thyroid deficiency, central nervous system, and gout. In addition, the company manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients; markets its products under the Diamox, Lipitor, Lioresal, Fioricet, Fiorinal, Lanoxin, Prolixin, MiraLAX, Imdur, Levoxyl/Synthroid, Metadate CD, Concerta, Procardia, Prilosec, Ditropan, Protonix, Imitrex, Brethine, Tussionex, and Actigall brands. Further, it sells pharmaceutical products to generic pharmaceutical distributors, drug wholesalers, chain drug retailers, private label distributors, mail-order pharmacies, other pharmaceutical manufacturers, managed care organizations, hospital buying groups, governmental entities, and health maintenance organizations. The company has supply and development agreements with JSP, Summit Bioscience LLC, HEC Pharm Group, and Pharma Pass II LLC. Lannett Company, Inc. was founded in 1942 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It lead product candidate includes Zilretta, a late-stage, intra-articular, extended-release investigational steroid treatment that has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for IA therapy for patients with moderate and severe osteoarthritis pain. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.