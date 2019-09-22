Contrasting of Landstar System Inc. (LSTR) and Marten Transport Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Landstar System Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) and Marten Transport Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) have been rivals in the Trucking for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Landstar System Inc. 108 1.01 N/A 5.86 18.98 Marten Transport Ltd. 19 1.43 N/A 1.08 18.51

Table 1 demonstrates Landstar System Inc. and Marten Transport Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Marten Transport Ltd. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Landstar System Inc. The company with a higher P/E ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Landstar System Inc.’s currently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Marten Transport Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Landstar System Inc. and Marten Transport Ltd.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Landstar System Inc. 0.00% 36.5% 18.8% Marten Transport Ltd. 0.00% 9.7% 7.3%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.27 beta indicates that Landstar System Inc. is 27.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Marten Transport Ltd. on the other hand, has 1.49 beta which makes it 49.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Landstar System Inc. is 2 while its Current Ratio is 2. Meanwhile, Marten Transport Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 2.4 while its Quick Ratio is 2.4. Marten Transport Ltd. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Landstar System Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Landstar System Inc. and Marten Transport Ltd.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Landstar System Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Marten Transport Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

Landstar System Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -4.35% and an $108.5 average target price. Competitively the average target price of Marten Transport Ltd. is $25, which is potential 17.21% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Marten Transport Ltd. seems more appealing than Landstar System Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Landstar System Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 71.1% of Marten Transport Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. About 1% of Landstar System Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 22.8% of Marten Transport Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Landstar System Inc. -0.81% 3.08% 5.1% 6.64% 2.18% 16.31% Marten Transport Ltd. -2% 11.07% 3.29% 1.47% -4.2% 23.97%

For the past year Landstar System Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Marten Transport Ltd.

Summary

Landstar System Inc. beats on 8 of the 12 factors Marten Transport Ltd.

Landstar System, Inc. provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, including logistics and less-than-truckload service providers. This segment provides truck services through dry and specialty vans of various sizes, unsided/platform trailers, temperature-controlled vans, and containers; rail intermodal services through contracts with domestic and Canadian railroads; and air and ocean services through contracts with domestic and international airlines and ocean lines. It serves automotive products, building products, metals, chemicals, foodstuffs, heavy machinery, retail, electronics, ammunition and explosives, and military equipment industries. The Insurance segment reinsures certain risks of the companyÂ’s independent contractors. The company markets its services through independent commission sales agents and third party capacity providers. Landstar System, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment. The Dedicated segment provides transportation solutions to individual customers using temperature-controlled trailers, dry vans, and other specialized equipment. The Intermodal segment transports its customersÂ’ freight utilizing temperature-controlled trailers and dry containers on railroad flatcars for portions of trips, as well as using tractors and contracted carriers. The Brokerage segment develops contractual relationships with and arranges for third-party carriers to transport freight for its customers in temperature-controlled trailers and dry vans. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated a fleet of 2,785 tractors, including 2,717 company-owned tractors and 68 tractors supplied by independent contractors. Marten Transport, Ltd. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Mondovi, Wisconsin.