Contrasting of Landstar System Inc. (LSTR) and Its Rivals

We are contrasting Landstar System Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) and its rivals on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. They are Trucking companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Landstar System Inc. has 0% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 61.04% institutional ownership for its rivals. 1% of Landstar System Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.35% of all Trucking companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Landstar System Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Landstar System Inc. 0.00% 36.50% 18.80% Industry Average 5.44% 14.58% 7.50%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Landstar System Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, top-line revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Landstar System Inc. N/A 107 18.98 Industry Average 160.57M 2.95B 15.05

Landstar System Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a higher price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more expensive in compare to its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Landstar System Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Landstar System Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.60 1.88 2.49

Landstar System Inc. presently has an average target price of $109, suggesting a potential downside of -1.04%. As a group, Trucking companies have a potential upside of 31.69%. The analysts’ view based on the results delivered earlier is that Landstar System Inc. is looking more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Landstar System Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Landstar System Inc. -0.81% 3.08% 5.1% 6.64% 2.18% 16.31% Industry Average 5.33% 9.04% 10.90% 11.16% 7.78% 18.88%

For the past year Landstar System Inc. was less bullish than its competitors.

Liquidity

Landstar System Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2 and a Quick Ratio of 2. Competitively, Landstar System Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 1.60 and has 1.62 Quick Ratio. Landstar System Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Landstar System Inc.’s rivals.

Volatility and Risk

Landstar System Inc. is 27.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.27. Competitively, Landstar System Inc.’s rivals are 65.81% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.66 beta.

Dividends

Landstar System Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Landstar System Inc.’s rivals beat Landstar System Inc.

Landstar System, Inc. provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, including logistics and less-than-truckload service providers. This segment provides truck services through dry and specialty vans of various sizes, unsided/platform trailers, temperature-controlled vans, and containers; rail intermodal services through contracts with domestic and Canadian railroads; and air and ocean services through contracts with domestic and international airlines and ocean lines. It serves automotive products, building products, metals, chemicals, foodstuffs, heavy machinery, retail, electronics, ammunition and explosives, and military equipment industries. The Insurance segment reinsures certain risks of the companyÂ’s independent contractors. The company markets its services through independent commission sales agents and third party capacity providers. Landstar System, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.