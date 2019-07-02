Contrasting of Lands’ End Inc. (LE) and Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

As Catalog & Mail Order Houses businesses, Lands’ End Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) and Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lands’ End Inc. 16 0.28 N/A 0.23 68.04 Vipshop Holdings Limited 7 0.00 N/A 0.44 19.02

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Lands’ End Inc. and Vipshop Holdings Limited. Vipshop Holdings Limited has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lands’ End Inc. The company with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Lands’ End Inc.’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Vipshop Holdings Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Lands’ End Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) and Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lands’ End Inc. 0.00% 3.8% 1% Vipshop Holdings Limited 0.00% 13.1% 5.6%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.84 shows that Lands’ End Inc. is 16.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Vipshop Holdings Limited on the other hand, has 1.91 beta which makes it 91.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

2.4 and 1.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Lands’ End Inc. Its rival Vipshop Holdings Limited’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.1 and 0.8 respectively. Lands’ End Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Vipshop Holdings Limited.

Analyst Ratings

Lands’ End Inc. and Vipshop Holdings Limited Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lands’ End Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Vipshop Holdings Limited 1 2 1 2.25

Meanwhile, Vipshop Holdings Limited’s consensus target price is $7.36, while its potential downside is -16.93%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Lands’ End Inc. and Vipshop Holdings Limited are owned by institutional investors at 51.6% and 55.1% respectively. Lands’ End Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.3%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 6.35% of Vipshop Holdings Limited’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lands’ End Inc. -6.7% -13.65% -13.8% -14.9% -20.05% 7.74% Vipshop Holdings Limited -3.25% 5.31% 16.34% 64.62% -44.8% 52.56%

For the past year Lands’ End Inc. has weaker performance than Vipshop Holdings Limited

LandsÂ’ End, Inc. operates as a multi-channel retailer in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Japan. The company operates through two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products. The company sells its products online through landsend.com, and affiliated specialty and international Websites; direct mail catalogs; and retail locations primarily at Lands' End Shops at Sears, Lands' End Inlet stores, and international shop-in-shops. As of January 27, 2017, it operated 216 LandsÂ’ End Shops at Sears; and 14 LandsÂ’ End Inlet stores. LandsÂ’ End, Inc. was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, Wisconsin.

Vipshop Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of branded products, including women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men shoes for casual and formal occasions; and accessories consisting of belts, fashionable jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men. The company also provides handbags, such as purses, satchels, duffel bags, and wallets; apparel, gear and accessories, furnishings and decor, toys, and games for boys, girls, infants, and toddlers of all age groups; sports apparel, and sports gear, and footwear for tennis, badminton, soccer, and swimming; and skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and nail polish. In addition, it offers home furnishing products comprising bedding and bath products, home decors, and dining and tabletop items; small household appliances; designer apparel, footwear and accessories; and snacks, health supplements, and occasion-based gifts, such as chocolates, moon-cakes, and tea. Further, the company provides consumer financing, supply chain financing, and wealth management services. The company provides its branded products through its vipshop.com, vip.com, and lefeng.com Websites, as well as through its cellular phone application. Vipshop Holdings Limited was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.