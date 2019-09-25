Contrasting of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (LMRKO) and BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agricolas (NYSE:LND)

Since Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRKO) and BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agricolas (NYSE:LND) are part of the Property Management industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP 25 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agricolas 4 0.00 N/A 1.20 3.59

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP and BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agricolas.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP and BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agricolas’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP 0.00% 0% 0% BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agricolas 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP and BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agricolas has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 0.63%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP -1.04% -0.3% 0.48% 2.51% 1.27% 20.95% BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agricolas 0.7% 0.68% 11.95% 3.1% 21.69% 7.46%

For the past year Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP’s stock price has bigger growth than BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agricolas.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades AgrÃ­colas acquires, develops, operates and seels agricultural land and properties. The company offers agriculture, cattle raising, and forestry activities in Brazil. The company operates through five segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, Cattle Raising, and Other. It is involved in the production and sale of soybean, corn, rice, and sorghum; sugarcane and other farming products; and beef calves after weaning. The company also imports and exports agricultural products and inputs; purchases, sells, and/or rents properties, land, buildings, and real estate in rural and/or urban areas; provides real estate brokerage services; and manages its own and third-party assets. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.