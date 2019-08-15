Contrasting of Landcadia Holdings II Inc. (LCAHU) and Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAACU)

As Conglomerates businesses, Landcadia Holdings II Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHU) and Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAACU), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Landcadia Holdings II Inc.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.27
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Landcadia Holdings II Inc. and Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Landcadia Holdings II Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 4.56% of Landcadia Holdings II Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 12.3% of Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% are Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Landcadia Holdings II Inc.
|-0.04%
|0.4%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.3%
|Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.
|0.1%
|0.7%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.9%
For the past year Landcadia Holdings II Inc. has weaker performance than Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.
