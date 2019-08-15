Contrasting of Landcadia Holdings II Inc. (LCAHU) and Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAACU)

As Conglomerates businesses, Landcadia Holdings II Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHU) and Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAACU), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Landcadia Holdings II Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.27 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Landcadia Holdings II Inc. and Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Landcadia Holdings II Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 4.56% of Landcadia Holdings II Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 12.3% of Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% are Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Landcadia Holdings II Inc. -0.04% 0.4% 0% 0% 0% 0.3% Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. 0.1% 0.7% 0% 0% 0% 0.9%

For the past year Landcadia Holdings II Inc. has weaker performance than Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.