Contrasting of Landcadia Holdings II Inc. (LCAHU) and Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation (NASDAQ:HSACU)

Landcadia Holdings II Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHU) and Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation (NASDAQ:HSACU) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Landcadia Holdings II Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 11 0.00 2.11M 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates Landcadia Holdings II Inc. and Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Landcadia Holdings II Inc. and Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Landcadia Holdings II Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 19,664,492.08% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 4.56% of Landcadia Holdings II Inc. shares and 21% of Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Landcadia Holdings II Inc. -0.04% 0.4% 0% 0% 0% 0.3% Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 0.19% 1.9% 0% 0% 0% 4.78%

For the past year Landcadia Holdings II Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation.

Summary

Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation beats Landcadia Holdings II Inc. on 5 of the 5 factors.