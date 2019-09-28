Contrasting of Landcadia Holdings II Inc. (LCA) and Its Rivals

Landcadia Holdings II Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA) is a company in the Conglomerates industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0% of Landcadia Holdings II Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.50% of all Conglomerates’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Landcadia Holdings II Inc. has 0% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 27.76% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Landcadia Holdings II Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Landcadia Holdings II Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 7.88% 9.95% 2.84%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing Landcadia Holdings II Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Landcadia Holdings II Inc. N/A 10 0.00 Industry Average 3.12M 39.58M 175.74

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Landcadia Holdings II Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Landcadia Holdings II Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 0.00 1.00 2.50

As a group, Conglomerates companies have a potential upside of -39.97%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Landcadia Holdings II Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Landcadia Holdings II Inc. 0.1% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.31% Industry Average 4.10% 8.21% 12.98% 8.67% 10.61% 17.10%

For the past year Landcadia Holdings II Inc. has weaker performance than Landcadia Holdings II Inc.’s competitors.

Dividends

Landcadia Holdings II Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors Landcadia Holdings II Inc.’s competitors beat Landcadia Holdings II Inc.

Landcadia Holdings, Inc. focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on business combination targets in the dining, hospitality, entertainment, and gaming industries. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Houston, Texas.