Contrasting of Landcadia Holdings II Inc. (LCA) and Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA)

We are comparing Landcadia Holdings II Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA) and Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Landcadia Holdings II Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. 4 0.08 N/A -2.43 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Landcadia Holdings II Inc. and Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Landcadia Holdings II Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. 0.00% 34.1% -10.7%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Landcadia Holdings II Inc. and Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 68.3%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 4.9% of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Landcadia Holdings II Inc. 0.1% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.31% Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. 2.81% -4.48% -43.24% -68.86% -74.8% -68.74%

For the past year Landcadia Holdings II Inc. has 0.31% stronger performance while Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. has -68.74% weaker performance.

Summary

Landcadia Holdings II Inc. beats Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Landcadia Holdings, Inc. focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on business combination targets in the dining, hospitality, entertainment, and gaming industries. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc., an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, procurement, construction, and maintenance services. It offers design, site development, construction, installation, and restoration of infrastructure services for the wind, solar, thermal, and biomass/alternative fuel power plants; and highways, bridges, and railroads, as well as provides other industrial services. The company is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.