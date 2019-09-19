Contrasting of Landcadia Holdings II Inc. (LCA) and Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSA)

We will be comparing the differences between Landcadia Holdings II Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA) and Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSA) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Conglomerates industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Landcadia Holdings II Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Crescent Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.01 753.85

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Landcadia Holdings II Inc. and Crescent Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Landcadia Holdings II Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Crescent Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Landcadia Holdings II Inc. 0.1% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.31% Crescent Acquisition Corp. 0.41% 1.03% 0% 0% 0% 1.03%

For the past year Landcadia Holdings II Inc. was less bullish than Crescent Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Crescent Acquisition Corp. beats Landcadia Holdings II Inc. on 4 of the 4 factors.

Landcadia Holdings, Inc. focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on business combination targets in the dining, hospitality, entertainment, and gaming industries. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Houston, Texas.