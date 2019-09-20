Contrasting of Landcadia Holdings II Inc. (LCA) and Alberton Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:ALAC)

Landcadia Holdings II Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA) and Alberton Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:ALAC), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Conglomerates. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Landcadia Holdings II Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Alberton Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.02 440.91

Demonstrates Landcadia Holdings II Inc. and Alberton Acquisition Corporation earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Landcadia Holdings II Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA) and Alberton Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:ALAC)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Landcadia Holdings II Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Alberton Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Landcadia Holdings II Inc. shares and 44.57% of Alberton Acquisition Corporation shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 17.82% of Alberton Acquisition Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Landcadia Holdings II Inc. 0.1% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.31% Alberton Acquisition Corporation 0.21% 0.51% 2.02% 0% 0% 3.48%

For the past year Landcadia Holdings II Inc. has weaker performance than Alberton Acquisition Corporation

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors Alberton Acquisition Corporation beats Landcadia Holdings II Inc.

Landcadia Holdings, Inc. focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on business combination targets in the dining, hospitality, entertainment, and gaming industries. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Houston, Texas.