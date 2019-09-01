Contrasting of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (LAMR) and CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Since Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:REIT) and CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) are part of the REIT – Diversified industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) 80 4.53 N/A 3.43 23.58 CyrusOne Inc. 58 8.91 N/A 0.45 127.84

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. CyrusOne Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Lamar Advertising Company (REIT). The business with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Lamar Advertising Company (REIT)’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of CyrusOne Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) 0.00% 30.9% 7.3% CyrusOne Inc. 0.00% 2.1% 0.9%

Volatility and Risk

Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) is 3.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.97 beta. CyrusOne Inc. on the other hand, has 0.67 beta which makes it 33.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) and CyrusOne Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) 0 0 0 0.00 CyrusOne Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

On the other hand, CyrusOne Inc.’s potential downside is -12.88% and its average target price is $64.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 96.8% of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of CyrusOne Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.7% of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) shares. Competitively, 0.9% are CyrusOne Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) 0.66% -0.12% -1.08% 9.35% 11.34% 16.97% CyrusOne Inc. -4.4% 0% 2.92% 7.59% -8.72% 8.55%

For the past year Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) was more bullish than CyrusOne Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) beats CyrusOne Inc.

Lamar Advertising Company is a publicly owned equity real estate investment trust. The firm primarily engages in selling advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, and logo plates. Lamar Advertising Company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

CyrusOne Inc., a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, operates, and develops enterprise-class, carrier-neutral, and multi-tenant data center properties. The company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of information technology infrastructure. Its customers operate in various industries, including information technology, financial services, energy, oil and gas, mining, medical, and consumer goods and services. As of December 9, 2016, the companyÂ’s property portfolio included 35 data centers and 2 recovery centers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Singapore. The company qualified as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.