Contrasting of Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) and Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED)

Both Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) and Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) compete on a level playing field in the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lam Research Corporation 219 -294.17 143.84M 15.41 13.54 Universal Display Corporation 200 1.42 42.57M 1.76 120.27

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Lam Research Corporation and Universal Display Corporation. Universal Display Corporation seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Lam Research Corporation. The business with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Lam Research Corporation has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Universal Display Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Lam Research Corporation and Universal Display Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lam Research Corporation 65,779,485.07% 46.7% 22.7% Universal Display Corporation 21,312,706.52% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.63 beta indicates that Lam Research Corporation is 63.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Universal Display Corporation on the other hand, has 1.53 beta which makes it 53.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Lam Research Corporation is 3.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.8. The Current Ratio of rival Universal Display Corporation is 5 and its Quick Ratio is has 4.4. Universal Display Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Lam Research Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Lam Research Corporation and Universal Display Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lam Research Corporation 0 5 4 2.44 Universal Display Corporation 0 2 0 2.00

$228.22 is Lam Research Corporation’s consensus target price while its potential downside is -0.81%. Universal Display Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $207.5 consensus target price and a 22.71% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that Universal Display Corporation appears more favorable than Lam Research Corporation, based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 90.1% of Lam Research Corporation shares and 80.2% of Universal Display Corporation shares. Lam Research Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.4%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 2.6% of Universal Display Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lam Research Corporation -3.86% 9.03% 2.28% 22.04% 11.06% 53.2% Universal Display Corporation -1.62% 10.53% 34.16% 104.95% 119.08% 125.59%

For the past year Lam Research Corporation has weaker performance than Universal Display Corporation

Summary

Lam Research Corporation beats Universal Display Corporation on 10 of the 15 factors.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers thin film deposition products, including SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; ALTUS systems to deposit conformal atomic layer films for tungsten metallization applications; VECTOR plasma-enhanced chemical vapor deposition (CVD) and atomic layer deposition systems to deposit oxides, nitrides, and carbides for hardmasks, multiple patterning films, anti-reflective layers, multi-layer stack films, and diffusion barriers; and Striker atomic layer deposition systems that deliver conformal dielectric films for spacer-based patterning and liner applications in various advanced memory and logic structures. Its thin film deposition products also comprise SPEED high-density plasma CVD products for applications in shallow trench isolation, pre-metal dielectrics, inter-layer dielectrics, inter-metal dielectrics, and passivation layers; and SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for treatment of back-end-of-line (BEOL) low-k dielectric films and front-end-of-line silicon nitride strained films. In addition, the company offers plasma etch products, such as Kiyo that provide solutions for conductor etch applications; Versys metal products, which offer a platform for BEOL metal etch processes; Flex for dielectric etch applications; and Syndion to address various through-silicon via etch and complementary image sensor etch applications. Further, it provides single-wafer clean products comprising EOS, Da Vinci, DV-Prime, and SP series products for wet etch and clean applications in wafer-level packaging; and Coronus plasma-based bevel clean products to enhance die yield by removing particles, residues, and unwanted films from the waferÂ’s edge, as well as legacy products. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 22, 2018, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 4,500 issued and pending patents worldwide. The company licenses and supplies its proprietary UniversalPHOLED materials to display and lighting manufacturers, and others. It is also involved in the research, development, and commercialization of other OLED device and manufacturing technologies, including FOLED that are flexible OLEDs for the fabrication of OLEDs on flexible substrates; encapsulation technology for the packaging of flexible OLEDs and other thin-film devices, as well as for use as a barrier film for plastic substrates; UniversalP2OLED, which are printable phosphorescent OLEDs; OVJP, an organic vapor jet printing technology; OVPD, an organic vapor phase deposition process for manufacturing a small molecule OLED; and TOLED, which are transparent OLEDs for the fabrication of OLEDs that have transparent cathodes. In addition, the company provides technology development and support services, including government contract work and support provided to third parties for the commercialization of their OLED products. Universal Display Corporation has strategic relationships with Samsung Display Co., Ltd.; LG Display Co., Ltd.; BOE Technology Group Co., Ltd.; Tianma Micro-electronics Co., Ltd.; AU Optronics Corporation; EverDisplay Optronics (Shanghai) Limited; Shenzhen Royole Display Technologies Co. Ltd.; Japan Display Inc.; Sharp Corporation; Konica Minolta Holdings Inc.; Sumitomo Chemical Company, Ltd.; OLEDWorks GmbH; and Kaneka Corporation. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey.