Contrasting of Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) and Brooks Automation Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) and Brooks Automation Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS), both competing one another are Semiconductor Equipment & Materials companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lam Research Corporation 186 3.10 N/A 15.41 13.54 Brooks Automation Inc. 35 3.14 N/A -0.21 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Lam Research Corporation and Brooks Automation Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Lam Research Corporation and Brooks Automation Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lam Research Corporation 0.00% 46.7% 22.7% Brooks Automation Inc. 0.00% 7% 3.9%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.63 beta indicates that Lam Research Corporation is 63.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Brooks Automation Inc. has beta of 1.37 which is 37.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Lam Research Corporation is 2.8 while its Current Ratio is 3.4. Meanwhile, Brooks Automation Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.9 while its Quick Ratio is 2.2. Lam Research Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Brooks Automation Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Lam Research Corporation and Brooks Automation Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lam Research Corporation 0 4 4 2.50 Brooks Automation Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Lam Research Corporation has a 10.60% upside potential and an average price target of $217.25. Competitively Brooks Automation Inc. has an average price target of $43.5, with potential upside of 39.38%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Brooks Automation Inc. is looking more favorable than Lam Research Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 90.1% of Lam Research Corporation shares and 0% of Brooks Automation Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.4% of Lam Research Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.6% of Brooks Automation Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lam Research Corporation -3.86% 9.03% 2.28% 22.04% 11.06% 53.2% Brooks Automation Inc. -7.07% -2.81% 2% 25.97% 28.43% 48.2%

For the past year Lam Research Corporation has stronger performance than Brooks Automation Inc.

Summary

Lam Research Corporation beats on 7 of the 10 factors Brooks Automation Inc.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers thin film deposition products, including SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; ALTUS systems to deposit conformal atomic layer films for tungsten metallization applications; VECTOR plasma-enhanced chemical vapor deposition (CVD) and atomic layer deposition systems to deposit oxides, nitrides, and carbides for hardmasks, multiple patterning films, anti-reflective layers, multi-layer stack films, and diffusion barriers; and Striker atomic layer deposition systems that deliver conformal dielectric films for spacer-based patterning and liner applications in various advanced memory and logic structures. Its thin film deposition products also comprise SPEED high-density plasma CVD products for applications in shallow trench isolation, pre-metal dielectrics, inter-layer dielectrics, inter-metal dielectrics, and passivation layers; and SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for treatment of back-end-of-line (BEOL) low-k dielectric films and front-end-of-line silicon nitride strained films. In addition, the company offers plasma etch products, such as Kiyo that provide solutions for conductor etch applications; Versys metal products, which offer a platform for BEOL metal etch processes; Flex for dielectric etch applications; and Syndion to address various through-silicon via etch and complementary image sensor etch applications. Further, it provides single-wafer clean products comprising EOS, Da Vinci, DV-Prime, and SP series products for wet etch and clean applications in wafer-level packaging; and Coronus plasma-based bevel clean products to enhance die yield by removing particles, residues, and unwanted films from the waferÂ’s edge, as well as legacy products. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Brooks Automation, Inc. provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various applications and markets. It operates through two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers critical automated transport, vacuum, and contamination controls solutions and services. This segmentÂ’s products include atmospheric and vacuum robots, robotic modules, and tool automation systems that provide precision handling and clean wafer environments; automated cleaning and inspection systems for wafer carriers, as well as reticle pod cleaners and stockers; and vacuum pumping and thermal management solutions for use in critical process vacuum applications. This segment also provides support services, including repair, diagnostic, and installation, as well as spare parts and productivity enhancement upgrades. The Brooks Life Science Systems segment provides automated cold storage systems; consumables, including various formats of racks, tubes, caps, plates and foils; and instruments used for labeling, bar coding, capping, decapping, auditing, sealing, peeling, and piercing tubes and plates. This segment also provides sample management services, such as on-site and off-site sample storage, cold chain logistics, sample relocation, bio-processing solutions, disaster recovery, and business continuity, as well as project management and consulting. In addition, this segment offers sample intelligence software solutions and customer technology integration; and laboratory work flow scheduling for life science tools and instrument work cells, sample inventory and logistics, environmental and temperature monitoring, and clinical trial and consent management, as well as planning, data management, virtualization, and visualization services. The company sells its products and services in approximately 50 countries. Brooks Automation, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Chelmsford, Massachusetts.