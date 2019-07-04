Contrasting of Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) and Amtech Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS)

We are contrasting Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) and Amtech Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Semiconductor Equipment & Materials companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lam Research Corporation 175 2.60 N/A 15.41 12.69 Amtech Systems Inc. 5 0.48 N/A -0.26 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) and Amtech Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lam Research Corporation 0.00% 46.7% 22.7% Amtech Systems Inc. 0.00% -3.6% -2.3%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.59 beta means Lam Research Corporation’s volatility is 59.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Amtech Systems Inc.’s 132.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.32 beta.

Liquidity

Lam Research Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.4 and 2.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Amtech Systems Inc. are 3 and 2.4 respectively. Lam Research Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Amtech Systems Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Lam Research Corporation and Amtech Systems Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lam Research Corporation 0 2 4 2.67 Amtech Systems Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Lam Research Corporation has a 15.49% upside potential and an average price target of $213.5. Amtech Systems Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $5.5 average price target and a -4.35% potential downside. The information presented earlier suggests that Lam Research Corporation looks more robust than Amtech Systems Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Lam Research Corporation and Amtech Systems Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 92.6% and 57.7%. Insiders owned roughly 0.4% of Lam Research Corporation’s shares. Competitively, Amtech Systems Inc. has 1.76% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lam Research Corporation -2.12% 1.38% 7.99% 32.22% -4.19% 43.56% Amtech Systems Inc. -7.62% -9.53% 25.77% 26.81% -31.26% 35.21%

For the past year Lam Research Corporation was more bullish than Amtech Systems Inc.

Summary

On 10 of the 10 factors Lam Research Corporation beats Amtech Systems Inc.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers thin film deposition products, including SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; ALTUS systems to deposit conformal atomic layer films for tungsten metallization applications; VECTOR plasma-enhanced chemical vapor deposition (CVD) and atomic layer deposition systems to deposit oxides, nitrides, and carbides for hardmasks, multiple patterning films, anti-reflective layers, multi-layer stack films, and diffusion barriers; and Striker atomic layer deposition systems that deliver conformal dielectric films for spacer-based patterning and liner applications in various advanced memory and logic structures. Its thin film deposition products also comprise SPEED high-density plasma CVD products for applications in shallow trench isolation, pre-metal dielectrics, inter-layer dielectrics, inter-metal dielectrics, and passivation layers; and SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for treatment of back-end-of-line (BEOL) low-k dielectric films and front-end-of-line silicon nitride strained films. In addition, the company offers plasma etch products, such as Kiyo that provide solutions for conductor etch applications; Versys metal products, which offer a platform for BEOL metal etch processes; Flex for dielectric etch applications; and Syndion to address various through-silicon via etch and complementary image sensor etch applications. Further, it provides single-wafer clean products comprising EOS, Da Vinci, DV-Prime, and SP series products for wet etch and clean applications in wafer-level packaging; and Coronus plasma-based bevel clean products to enhance die yield by removing particles, residues, and unwanted films from the waferÂ’s edge, as well as legacy products. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Amtech Systems, Inc. manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating solar cells, LED, and semiconductor devices primarily in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Solar, Semiconductor, and Polishing. The Solar segment supplies thermal processing systems, including diffusion, plasma-enhanced chemical vapor deposition, and atomic layer deposition systems; and automation equipment comprising mass wafer transfer systems, sorters, long-boat transfer systems, load station elevators, buffers, and conveyers, as well as related parts and services. The Semiconductor segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services thermal processing equipment, including solder reflow equipment and related controls for use by various semiconductor manufacturers, as well as in electronics assembly for automotive and other industries. Its products include horizontal and vertical diffusion furnaces used to produce semiconductors, silicon wafers, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as lapping equipment, polishing templates and wafer insert carriers, mass wafer transfer systems, loaders, and sorters. The Polishing segment provides silicon wafers for semiconductor products; sapphire substrates for LED lighting and mobile devices; silicon carbide wafers for LED and power device applications; various glass and silica components for 3D image transmission; quartz and ceramic components for telecommunications devices; and medical device components and computer hard disks under the PR Hoffman brand name. The company sells its products through sales personnel, as well as a network of independent sales representatives and distributors. The company was formerly known as Quartz Engineering & Materials, Inc. and changed its name to Amtech Systems, Inc. in 1987. Amtech Systems, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is based in Tempe, Arizona.