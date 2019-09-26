Contrasting of Lakeland Industries Inc. (LAKE) and Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

We are comparing Lakeland Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) and Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Medical Instruments & Supplies companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lakeland Industries Inc. 12 0.93 N/A -0.11 0.00 Mettler-Toledo International Inc. 741 5.81 N/A 20.91 36.20

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lakeland Industries Inc. 0.00% -1% -0.9% Mettler-Toledo International Inc. 0.00% 95.9% 20.5%

Risk and Volatility

Lakeland Industries Inc. has a 0.57 beta, while its volatility is 43.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Mettler-Toledo International Inc.’s 1.32 beta is the reason why it is 32.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Lakeland Industries Inc. are 5 and 2.1 respectively. Its competitor Mettler-Toledo International Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and its Quick Ratio is 1. Lakeland Industries Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Mettler-Toledo International Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Lakeland Industries Inc. and Mettler-Toledo International Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 63% and 99.3% respectively. 0.7% are Lakeland Industries Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Mettler-Toledo International Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lakeland Industries Inc. 6.77% -3.16% -13.19% -5.88% -20.52% 2.78% Mettler-Toledo International Inc. -6.82% -10.37% 2.38% 19.56% 30.07% 33.8%

For the past year Lakeland Industries Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Mettler-Toledo International Inc.

Summary

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Lakeland Industries Inc.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; analytical instruments for use in life science; reaction engineering and real-time analytic systems used in drug and chemical compound development; process analytics instruments used for in-line measurement in production processes; and end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging for food, pharmaceutical, and other industries. Its laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, titrators, physical value analyzers, and thermal analysis systems, as well as other analytical instruments, such as moisture analyzers and density refractometers; and LabX, a PC-based laboratory embedded software platform. The companyÂ’s industrial solutions comprise industrial weighing instruments and terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, and product inspection systems. Its retail weighing solutions consist of multiple weighing and food labeling solutions, stand-alone scales, and networked scales and software for handling fresh goods, such as meats, vegetables, fruits, and cheeses. The company serves the life science industry covering pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and independent research organizations; food and beverage producers; food retailers; chemical, specialty chemical, and cosmetics companies; transportation and logistics, metals, and electronics industries; and the academic community. The company markets its products through its direct sales force and indirect distribution channels. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. was founded in 1991 and is based in Columbus, Ohio.