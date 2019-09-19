Contrasting of Lakeland Financial Corporation (LKFN) and First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN) and First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) have been rivals in the Regional – Midwest Banks for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lakeland Financial Corporation 46 5.93 N/A 3.30 13.94 First Financial Bancorp. 24 4.26 N/A 2.07 12.30

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Lakeland Financial Corporation and First Financial Bancorp. First Financial Bancorp. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Lakeland Financial Corporation. Company that presently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Lakeland Financial Corporation’s presently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than First Financial Bancorp.

Profitability

Table 2 has Lakeland Financial Corporation and First Financial Bancorp.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lakeland Financial Corporation 0.00% 15.7% 1.7% First Financial Bancorp. 0.00% 8.4% 1.2%

Risk & Volatility

Lakeland Financial Corporation is 9.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.91 beta. First Financial Bancorp.’s 23.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.23 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Lakeland Financial Corporation and First Financial Bancorp. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lakeland Financial Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 First Financial Bancorp. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively First Financial Bancorp. has a consensus target price of $29, with potential upside of 17.89%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 75.6% of Lakeland Financial Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 77% of First Financial Bancorp. are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% are Lakeland Financial Corporation’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 1.3% are First Financial Bancorp.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lakeland Financial Corporation 2.18% -2.36% -3.12% 0.77% -5.23% 14.52% First Financial Bancorp. 1.31% 4.9% 2.95% -2.67% -15.87% 7.46%

For the past year Lakeland Financial Corporation has stronger performance than First Financial Bancorp.

Summary

Lakeland Financial Corporation beats on 10 of the 10 factors First Financial Bancorp.

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various financial services in Indiana. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest bearing deposits; interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposits; and NOW and demand deposits. It also provides commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate and multi-family residential loans, agri-business and agricultural loans, and other commercial loans; and consumer 1-4 family mortgage loans and other consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate treasury management, wealth advisory, trust, and wealth management services; retail brokerage services, including various financial and investment products, such as annuities and life insurance; retail and merchant credit card services; and Internet business banking and on-line treasury management services. It serves commercial real estate, manufacturing, agriculture, construction, retail, wholesale, finance and insurance, accommodation and food services, and health care industries. The company operates 49 branch offices in Northern and Central Indiana. Lakeland Financial Corporation was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana.