Contrasting of Lakeland Bancorp Inc. (LBAI) and Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) (NASDAQ:Staten Island, NY)

Lakeland Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) and Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) (NASDAQ:Staten Island, NY) have been rivals in the Regional – Northeast Banks for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lakeland Bancorp Inc. 16 3.58 N/A 1.31 12.55 Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) 15 6.46 N/A 0.76 20.54

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Lakeland Bancorp Inc. and Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY). Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) has lower revenue and earnings than Lakeland Bancorp Inc. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Lakeland Bancorp Inc. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Lakeland Bancorp Inc. and Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lakeland Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 10% 1.1% Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) 0.00% 6% 0.9%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.85 beta indicates that Lakeland Bancorp Inc. is 15.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY)’s 0.54 beta is the reason why it is 46.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 55.7% of Lakeland Bancorp Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 58.5% of Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) are owned by institutional investors. Lakeland Bancorp Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.3%. Comparatively, 2.3% are Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY)’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lakeland Bancorp Inc. -0.67% 0.8% -2.15% 4.13% -16.85% 10.6% Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) -2.43% 0% 4.33% 8.91% -3.28% 15.5%

For the past year Lakeland Bancorp Inc. has weaker performance than Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY)

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Lakeland Bancorp Inc. beats Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY).

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides financial products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services. The company also provides consumer banking services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services, as well as Internet banking services. In addition, it offers investment and advisory services; and non-deposit products, which include securities brokerage services, including mutual funds and variable annuities. As of January 26, 2018, the company operated 53 branch offices throughout Bergen, Essex, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Somerset, Sussex, and Union counties in New Jersey; 6 New Jersey regional commercial lending centers in Bernardsville, Jackson, Montville, Newton, Teaneck, and Waldwick; 1 commercial lending center in New York to serve the Hudson Valley region; and 1 commercial loan production office serving Middlesex and Monmouth counties in New Jersey. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Oak Ridge, New Jersey.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including transaction accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts and non-interest bearing checking accounts; savings accounts, such as money market, passbook, and statement savings; certificates of deposit consisting of individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits. The company also offers various loans comprising multifamily and other commercial real estate loans, construction and land loans, commercial and industrial loans, one-to-four family residential real estate loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit. In addition, it purchases various investment securities, such as mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds, and depositing funds in other financial institutions, as well as holds primarily mortgage loans and other investments. The company operates through its home office located in Staten Island, New York; operations center located in Woodbridge, New Jersey; 37 additional branch offices in New York and New Jersey; and a non-branch office located in Brooklyn, New York. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1887 and is based in Woodbridge, New Jersey.