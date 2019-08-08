Contrasting of Lakeland Bancorp Inc. (LBAI) and Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB)

Lakeland Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) and Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB), both competing one another are Regional – Northeast Banks companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lakeland Bancorp Inc. 16 3.73 N/A 1.31 12.55 Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. 25 2.71 N/A 1.75 14.86

Table 1 demonstrates Lakeland Bancorp Inc. and Mid Penn Bancorp Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Lakeland Bancorp Inc. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Lakeland Bancorp Inc.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Lakeland Bancorp Inc. and Mid Penn Bancorp Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lakeland Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 10% 1.1% Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 5.2% 0.5%

Volatility & Risk

Lakeland Bancorp Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 15.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.85 beta. Mid Penn Bancorp Inc.’s 0.53 beta is the reason why it is 47.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Lakeland Bancorp Inc. and Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 55.7% and 15.9%. About 1.3% of Lakeland Bancorp Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. has 2.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lakeland Bancorp Inc. -0.67% 0.8% -2.15% 4.13% -16.85% 10.6% Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. -1.66% 2.44% 7.82% 10.15% -20.12% 13.65%

For the past year Lakeland Bancorp Inc. has weaker performance than Mid Penn Bancorp Inc.

Summary

Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Lakeland Bancorp Inc.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides financial products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services. The company also provides consumer banking services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services, as well as Internet banking services. In addition, it offers investment and advisory services; and non-deposit products, which include securities brokerage services, including mutual funds and variable annuities. As of January 26, 2018, the company operated 53 branch offices throughout Bergen, Essex, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Somerset, Sussex, and Union counties in New Jersey; 6 New Jersey regional commercial lending centers in Bernardsville, Jackson, Montville, Newton, Teaneck, and Waldwick; 1 commercial lending center in New York to serve the Hudson Valley region; and 1 commercial loan production office serving Middlesex and Monmouth counties in New Jersey. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Oak Ridge, New Jersey.

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking and trust business services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations in Pennsylvania. It offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides a range of loan products comprising mortgage and home equity loans, secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans, lines of credit, construction financing, farm loans, community development loans, loans to non-profit entities, and local government loans. It also offers Internet banking, telephone banking, cash management services, automated teller services, and safe deposit boxes; and trust and retail investment services. The company operates 21 retail locations in Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Luzerne, Northumberland, and Schuylkill counties. Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1868 and is headquartered in Millersburg, Pennsylvania.