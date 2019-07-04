Contrasting of Lakeland Bancorp Inc. (LBAI) and Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH)

As Regional – Northeast Banks companies, Lakeland Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) and Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lakeland Bancorp Inc. 16 4.09 N/A 1.31 12.28 Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. 11 2.73 N/A 0.90 12.28

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lakeland Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. 0.00% 3% 0.3%

Volatility and Risk

Lakeland Bancorp Inc. is 14.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.86 beta. Competitively, Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. is 8.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.92 beta.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 53.9% of Lakeland Bancorp Inc. shares and 96.2% of Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. shares. Lakeland Bancorp Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.8%. Comparatively, 2% are Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lakeland Bancorp Inc. -3.08% 2.55% -2.25% -2.25% -18.43% 8.51% Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. -4.48% -2.64% -6.1% -16.63% -33.05% 4.82%

For the past year Lakeland Bancorp Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Lakeland Bancorp Inc. beats Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides financial products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services. The company also provides consumer banking services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services, as well as Internet banking services. In addition, it offers investment and advisory services; and non-deposit products, which include securities brokerage services, including mutual funds and variable annuities. As of January 26, 2018, the company operated 53 branch offices throughout Bergen, Essex, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Somerset, Sussex, and Union counties in New Jersey; 6 New Jersey regional commercial lending centers in Bernardsville, Jackson, Montville, Newton, Teaneck, and Waldwick; 1 commercial lending center in New York to serve the Hudson Valley region; and 1 commercial loan production office serving Middlesex and Monmouth counties in New Jersey. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Oak Ridge, New Jersey.