Contrasting of Lake Shore Bancorp Inc. (LSBK) and HopFed Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HFBC)

Lake Shore Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:LSBK) and HopFed Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HFBC), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Savings & Loans. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lake Shore Bancorp Inc. 15 4.36 N/A 0.65 22.71 HopFed Bancorp Inc. 20 0.00 N/A 0.83 23.56

Table 1 demonstrates Lake Shore Bancorp Inc. and HopFed Bancorp Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. HopFed Bancorp Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Lake Shore Bancorp Inc. The business with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Lake Shore Bancorp Inc. has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HopFed Bancorp Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Lake Shore Bancorp Inc. and HopFed Bancorp Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lake Shore Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 5% 0.7% HopFed Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 5.8% 0.6%

Volatility & Risk

Lake Shore Bancorp Inc. is 94.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.06. In other hand, HopFed Bancorp Inc. has beta of 0.93 which is 7.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Lake Shore Bancorp Inc. and HopFed Bancorp Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 12.5% and 50.5%. 1.5% are Lake Shore Bancorp Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 19.4% of HopFed Bancorp Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lake Shore Bancorp Inc. -1% -1% -7.76% -5.41% -12.34% -1.39% HopFed Bancorp Inc. 0.1% 0.36% 0.51% 0.31% 19.89% 46.95%

For the past year Lake Shore Bancorp Inc. has -1.39% weaker performance while HopFed Bancorp Inc. has 46.95% stronger performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors HopFed Bancorp Inc. beats Lake Shore Bancorp Inc.

Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. operates as the savings and loan holding company for Lake Shore Savings Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company offers various deposit products, including regular savings deposits, such as Christmas Club, passbook, and statement savings accounts; money market savings and checking accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts comprising demand deposits; health savings accounts; retirement accounts; time deposits; and interest on lawyer accounts, as well as accounts for individuals and commercial accounts for businesses. Its loan portfolio includes one-to four-family residential mortgages, home equity loans, commercial real estate loans, construction loans, business installment loans, lines of credit, and other commercial loans; and consumer loans that include personal consumer loans, overdraft lines of credit, vehicle loans, secured and unsecured property improvement loans, and other secured and unsecured loans. As of April 27, 2017, the company had 11 full-service branch locations in Western New York, including 5 locations in Chautauqua County and 6 locations in Erie County, New York. The company was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Dunkirk, New York. Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. is a subsidiary of Lake Shore, MHC.

HopFed Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank USA, Inc. that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including money market accounts, passbook savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, and interest-bearing demand deposits and time deposits. The company also offers various loans comprising one-to-four family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential and non-residential real estate loans, construction loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, consumer loans, and loans secured by savings deposits, as well as automobile loans, home equity loans, and home improvement loans. In addition, it owns a low income senior citizen housing facility that offers apartments for rent in Bowling Green, Kentucky. Further, the company invests in the U.S. government agency securities, municipal and corporate bonds, collateralized mortgages obligations, and mortgage-backed securities. It operates through a network of 18 branch offices located in Middle Tennessee and Western Kentucky. HopFed Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1879 and is headquartered in Hopkinsville, Kentucky.