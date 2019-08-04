Contrasting of Lake Shore Bancorp Inc. (LSBK) and Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Lake Shore Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:LSBK) and Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) have been rivals in the Savings & Loans for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lake Shore Bancorp Inc. 15 4.36 N/A 0.65 22.71 Capitol Federal Financial Inc. 13 8.19 N/A 0.68 20.12

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Lake Shore Bancorp Inc. and Capitol Federal Financial Inc. Capitol Federal Financial Inc. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lake Shore Bancorp Inc. The company that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. Lake Shore Bancorp Inc.’s presently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Lake Shore Bancorp Inc. and Capitol Federal Financial Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lake Shore Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 5% 0.7% Capitol Federal Financial Inc. 0.00% 6.8% 1%

Volatility and Risk

Lake Shore Bancorp Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 94.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.06 beta. Capitol Federal Financial Inc.’s 45.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.55 beta.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Lake Shore Bancorp Inc. and Capitol Federal Financial Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 12.5% and 76.5% respectively. Insiders owned 1.5% of Lake Shore Bancorp Inc. shares. Comparatively, 1% are Capitol Federal Financial Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lake Shore Bancorp Inc. -1% -1% -7.76% -5.41% -12.34% -1.39% Capitol Federal Financial Inc. -2.5% 0.44% -0.2% 6.94% 10.16% 8.95%

For the past year Lake Shore Bancorp Inc. has -1.39% weaker performance while Capitol Federal Financial Inc. has 8.95% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Capitol Federal Financial Inc. beats Lake Shore Bancorp Inc.

Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. operates as the savings and loan holding company for Lake Shore Savings Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company offers various deposit products, including regular savings deposits, such as Christmas Club, passbook, and statement savings accounts; money market savings and checking accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts comprising demand deposits; health savings accounts; retirement accounts; time deposits; and interest on lawyer accounts, as well as accounts for individuals and commercial accounts for businesses. Its loan portfolio includes one-to four-family residential mortgages, home equity loans, commercial real estate loans, construction loans, business installment loans, lines of credit, and other commercial loans; and consumer loans that include personal consumer loans, overdraft lines of credit, vehicle loans, secured and unsecured property improvement loans, and other secured and unsecured loans. As of April 27, 2017, the company had 11 full-service branch locations in Western New York, including 5 locations in Chautauqua County and 6 locations in Erie County, New York. The company was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Dunkirk, New York. Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. is a subsidiary of Lake Shore, MHC.

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products comprising savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits. It also provides various loan products, such as one- to four-family residential real estate loans; construction-to-permanent loans; consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, home improvement loans, auto loans, and loans secured by savings deposits; and commercial real estate loans consisting of various property types, including hotels, office and retail buildings, senior housing facilities, and multi-family dwellings located in Texas, Missouri, Kansas, Colorado, Arkansas, California, and Montana. In addition, the company offers mobile, telephone, and online banking services, as well as bill payment services; operates a call center; and invests in various securities. As of September 30, 2016, it operated a network of 47 branches, which included 37 traditional branches and 10 in-store branches located in Kansas and Missouri. The company was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Topeka, Kansas.