Contrasting of LAIX Inc. (LAIX) and Universal Technical Institute Inc. (NYSE:UTI)

We are comparing LAIX Inc. (NYSE:LAIX) and Universal Technical Institute Inc. (NYSE:UTI) on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Education & Training Services companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LAIX Inc. 6 0.00 16.96M -1.49 0.00 Universal Technical Institute Inc. 5 -0.32 9.06M -1.62 0.00

In table 1 we can see LAIX Inc. and Universal Technical Institute Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us LAIX Inc. and Universal Technical Institute Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LAIX Inc. 274,229,537.88% 196.5% -64.3% Universal Technical Institute Inc. 183,030,303.03% -33% -15.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of LAIX Inc. is 1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1. The Current Ratio of rival Universal Technical Institute Inc. is 1.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.1. Universal Technical Institute Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than LAIX Inc.

Analyst Ratings

LAIX Inc. and Universal Technical Institute Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score LAIX Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Universal Technical Institute Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

LAIX Inc.’s upside potential is 45.09% at a $6.5 consensus price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 23.8% of LAIX Inc. shares and 74% of Universal Technical Institute Inc. shares. About 3.47% of LAIX Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 4.4% of Universal Technical Institute Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LAIX Inc. -2.74% -8.49% -14.37% 6.67% 0% 26.52% Universal Technical Institute Inc. 2.22% 0% 7.92% 11.52% 14.11% 0.82%

For the past year LAIX Inc. was more bullish than Universal Technical Institute Inc.

Summary

LAIX Inc. beats Universal Technical Institute Inc. on 9 of the 11 factors.

LAIX Inc., an artificial intelligence company, provides online English learning services through Liulishuo mobile app in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the artificial intelligence lab operation; technology development; and loan arrangement activities. The company was formerly known as LingoChamp Inc. LAIX Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.