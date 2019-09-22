Contrasting of LAIX Inc. (LAIX) and Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW)

LAIX Inc. (NYSE:LAIX) and Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW) are two firms in the Education & Training Services that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LAIX Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.49 0.00 Puxin Limited 7 0.00 N/A -4.28 0.00

In table 1 we can see LAIX Inc. and Puxin Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us LAIX Inc. and Puxin Limited’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LAIX Inc. 0.00% 196.5% -64.3% Puxin Limited 0.00% -570.2% -36%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of LAIX Inc. is 1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1. The Current Ratio of rival Puxin Limited is 0.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.5. LAIX Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Puxin Limited.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for LAIX Inc. and Puxin Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score LAIX Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Puxin Limited 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 56.63% for LAIX Inc. with average price target of $6.5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both LAIX Inc. and Puxin Limited are owned by institutional investors at 23.8% and 7.8% respectively. LAIX Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 3.47%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LAIX Inc. -2.74% -8.49% -14.37% 6.67% 0% 26.52% Puxin Limited 4.82% -4.99% -28.6% 12.36% -67.31% 3.05%

For the past year LAIX Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Puxin Limited.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors LAIX Inc. beats Puxin Limited.

LAIX Inc., an artificial intelligence company, provides online English learning services through Liulishuo mobile app in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the artificial intelligence lab operation; technology development; and loan arrangement activities. The company was formerly known as LingoChamp Inc. LAIX Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Puxin Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides after-school education services in China. It offers a range of K-12 and study-abroad tutoring programs designed to help students prepare for admission tests and applications for top schools, universities, and graduate programs in China and other countries. The company also provides group class courses; personalized tutoring courses; English tutoring services for children in kindergarten; and extra-curricular courses to students, such as painting, calligraphy, music, debate, and science, as well as offers Web-based and mobile-based platforms for K-12 tutoring services. In addition, it sells education materials; and provides advertisement, study consulting, and training services. As of March 31, 2018, the company had a network of 397 learning centers; and 4 schools providing extra-curricular education courses. Puxin Limited was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.