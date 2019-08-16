Contrasting of Ladder Capital Corp (LADR) and MFA Financial Inc. (NYSE:MFA)

We will be comparing the differences between Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) and MFA Financial Inc. (NYSE:MFA) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the REIT – Diversified industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ladder Capital Corp 17 5.87 N/A 1.45 11.61 MFA Financial Inc. 7 8.16 N/A 0.67 10.65

Demonstrates Ladder Capital Corp and MFA Financial Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. MFA Financial Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Ladder Capital Corp. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher P/E ratio. Ladder Capital Corp has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than MFA Financial Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ladder Capital Corp 0.00% 10.9% 2.4% MFA Financial Inc. 0.00% 8.6% 2.4%

Risk & Volatility

Ladder Capital Corp has a 1.03 beta, while its volatility is 3.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, MFA Financial Inc.’s 40.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.6 beta.

Analyst Ratings

Ladder Capital Corp and MFA Financial Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ladder Capital Corp 0 1 2 2.67 MFA Financial Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Ladder Capital Corp’s consensus price target is $18.83, while its potential upside is 12.89%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Ladder Capital Corp and MFA Financial Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 60.7% and 83.4%. About 3.8% of Ladder Capital Corp’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, MFA Financial Inc. has 0.53% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ladder Capital Corp 0.42% 1.51% -1.69% -1.35% 7.43% 8.79% MFA Financial Inc. -0.97% -0.14% -3.88% -1.24% -9.69% 7.49%

For the past year Ladder Capital Corp has stronger performance than MFA Financial Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Ladder Capital Corp beats MFA Financial Inc.

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning. It also invests in note purchase financings, subordinated debt, mezzanine debt, and other structured finance products related to commercial real estate. The Securities segment invests in commercial mortgage-backed securities and the U.S. Agency Securities. The Real Estate segment owns a portfolio of commercial and residential real estate properties, such as leased properties, office buildings, a warehouse, and condominium units. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Ladder Capital Corp was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

MFA Financial, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including agency and non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), residential whole loans, and credit risk transfer securities. Its MBS are secured by hybrid mortgages, adjustable-rate mortgages, and 15 year and longer-term fixed rate mortgages, as well as by mortgages that have interest rates that reset more frequently. The company has elected to be taxed as a REIT and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. MFA Financial, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in New York, New York.