Contrasting of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LH) and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

As Medical Laboratories & Research companies, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings 154 1.53 N/A 9.09 18.19 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. 264 4.72 N/A 7.83 33.58

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings. The business that Currently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings 0.00% 12.6% 5.4% Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. 0.00% 11.7% 5.7%

Volatility and Risk

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings is 12.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.12. Competitively, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.’s 13.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.13 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings are 1.1 and 1. Competitively, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has 1.7 and 1.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings 0 2 6 2.75 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. 0 0 6 3.00

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings has an average target price of $180, and a 2.59% upside potential. On the other hand, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.’s potential upside is 4.72% and its consensus target price is $304.67. Based on the data shown earlier, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is looking more favorable than Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, analysts belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 94.3% and 90.6%. About 0.5% of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings 1.14% 3.95% 12.34% -2.82% -6.65% 30.86% Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. -2.76% -5.23% 6.33% 8.05% 20.99% 17.54%

For the past year Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings has stronger performance than Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Summary

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. beats on 9 of the 12 factors Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates through two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics and Covance Drug Development. The company offers a range of clinical laboratory tests and procedures, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C, PSA, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, HCV tests, vitamin D, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests that are used by hospitals, physicians and other healthcare providers and commercial clients to assist in the diagnosis, monitoring and treatment of diseases and medical conditions through the examination of substances in blood, tissues, and other specimens. It also provides specialty testing services in the areas of women's health, allergy, diagnostic genetics, cardiovascular disease, infectious disease, endocrinology, oncology, coagulation, pharmacogenetics, toxicology, and pain management; and esoteric testing, cancer diagnostics, and other complex procedures. In addition, the company provides drug development solutions, as well as laboratory testing services. Further, it provides its testing services through a sales force to the managed care organizations, biopharmaceutical companies, governmental agencies, physicians and other healthcare providers, hospitals and health systems, employers, patients and consumers, contract research organizations, food and nutritional companies, and independent clinical laboratories. The company has collaboration with university, hospital and academic institutions, such as Duke University, Johns Hopkins University, Boston University, Columbia University, The Mount Sinai Hospital, the University of Tennessee, and Yale University to license and commercialize new diagnostic tests. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Burlington, North Carolina.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. provides analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, manufacturing, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics under Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide. Its Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of new drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets. Its Analytical Instruments segment offers instruments, consumables, software, and services for use in laboratory, on production line, and in field for pharmaceutical, biotechnology, academic, government, environmental, and other research and industrial markets, as well as clinical laboratories. Its Specialty Diagnostics segment offers liquid, ready-to-use, and lyophilized immunodiagnostic reagent kits, as well as calibrators, controls, and calibration verification fluids; blood-test systems to support clinical diagnosis and monitoring of allergy, asthma, and autoimmune diseases; dehydrated and prepared culture media, collection and transport systems, instrumentation, and consumables; products for cancer diagnosis and medical research in histology, cytology, and hematology; and human leukocyte antigen typing and testing for organ transplant market. This segment serves healthcare, clinical, pharmaceutical, industrial, and food safety laboratories. Its Laboratory Products and Services segment offers controlled temperature technology products; sample preparation and preservation equipment; centrifugation products and biological safety cabinets; water analysis instruments and laboratory equipment; laboratory consumables; chemicals; and research and safety market channel, and biopharma services. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.