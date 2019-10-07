Contrasting of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LH) and Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC)

Both Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) and Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) are Medical Laboratories & Research companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings 169 2.02 97.09M 9.09 18.43 Celcuity Inc. 17 0.00 5.43M -0.73 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings and Celcuity Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings and Celcuity Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings 57,432,712.22% 12.5% 5.3% Celcuity Inc. 31,296,829.97% -28.1% -27.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings are 1.1 and 1. Competitively, Celcuity Inc. has 26.9 and 26.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Celcuity Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings.

Analyst Ratings

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings and Celcuity Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings 0 2 4 2.67 Celcuity Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings’s consensus target price is $191.5, while its potential upside is 14.57%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 95.4% of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings shares and 22.2% of Celcuity Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.5% of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings’s shares. Competitively, Celcuity Inc. has 1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings -5.94% -4.29% 3.95% 21.07% -2.94% 32.57% Celcuity Inc. 3.93% 0.04% 6.16% 2.75% -5.68% -5.13%

For the past year Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings had bullish trend while Celcuity Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 11 of the 12 factors Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings beats Celcuity Inc.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates through two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics and Covance Drug Development. The company offers a range of clinical laboratory tests and procedures, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C, PSA, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, HCV tests, vitamin D, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests that are used by hospitals, physicians and other healthcare providers and commercial clients to assist in the diagnosis, monitoring and treatment of diseases and medical conditions through the examination of substances in blood, tissues, and other specimens. It also provides specialty testing services in the areas of women's health, allergy, diagnostic genetics, cardiovascular disease, infectious disease, endocrinology, oncology, coagulation, pharmacogenetics, toxicology, and pain management; and esoteric testing, cancer diagnostics, and other complex procedures. In addition, the company provides drug development solutions, as well as laboratory testing services. Further, it provides its testing services through a sales force to the managed care organizations, biopharmaceutical companies, governmental agencies, physicians and other healthcare providers, hospitals and health systems, employers, patients and consumers, contract research organizations, food and nutritional companies, and independent clinical laboratories. The company has collaboration with university, hospital and academic institutions, such as Duke University, Johns Hopkins University, Boston University, Columbia University, The Mount Sinai Hospital, the University of Tennessee, and Yale University to license and commercialize new diagnostic tests. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Burlington, North Carolina.

Celcuity Inc., a cellular analysis company, discovers cancer sub-types and commercializes diagnostic tests to enhance the response rates of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies in the United States. It develops CELx tests to diagnose breast, lung, colon, ovarian, kidney, bladder, and hematological cancers. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.