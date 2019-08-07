Contrasting of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (LZB) and At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME)

Since La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) and At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) are part of the Home Furnishings & Fixtures industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio La-Z-Boy Incorporated 32 0.85 N/A 1.45 22.77 At Home Group Inc. 17 0.27 N/A 0.66 9.10

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. At Home Group Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than La-Z-Boy Incorporated. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. La-Z-Boy Incorporated’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more expensive than At Home Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets La-Z-Boy Incorporated 0.00% 10.6% 6.7% At Home Group Inc. 0.00% 6.2% 2.3%

Liquidity

La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a Current Ratio of 2.3 and a Quick Ratio of 1.4. Competitively, At Home Group Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.8 and has 0.1 Quick Ratio. La-Z-Boy Incorporated’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than At Home Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for La-Z-Boy Incorporated and At Home Group Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score La-Z-Boy Incorporated 0 2 0 2.00 At Home Group Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

La-Z-Boy Incorporated has an average price target of $35, and a 11.39% upside potential. At Home Group Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $21.25 average price target and a 325.85% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that At Home Group Inc. looks more robust than La-Z-Boy Incorporated as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

La-Z-Boy Incorporated and At Home Group Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 92.2% and 0%. La-Z-Boy Incorporated’s share owned by insiders are 1.7%. Comparatively, At Home Group Inc. has 0.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) La-Z-Boy Incorporated 2.49% 5.23% -0.51% 12.63% 8.34% 19.05% At Home Group Inc. -2.6% -15.4% -75.15% -72.69% -83.25% -67.9%

For the past year La-Z-Boy Incorporated had bullish trend while At Home Group Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

La-Z-Boy Incorporated beats on 11 of the 12 factors At Home Group Inc.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas. This segment sells its products directly to La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries stores, operators of Comfort Studios and England custom comfort center locations, dealers, and other independent retailers. The Casegoods segment imports, markets, and distributes casegoods/wood furniture, including bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces, as well as manufactures upholstered furniture. This segment sells its products to dealers, La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries stores, and other independent retailers under the American Drew, Hammary, and Kincaid brands. The Retail segment sells upholstered furniture, casegoods, and other accessories to the end consumer through its retail network. This segment operates a network of 347 La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries stores and 557 Comfort Studio locations, as well as in-store programs with 527 outlets in Kincaid and England. La-Z-Boy Incorporated also produces reclining chairs; and manufactures and distributes residential furniture. The company was formerly known as La-Z-Boy Chair Company and changed its name to La-Z-Boy Incorporated in 1996. La-Z-Boy Incorporated was founded in 1927 and is based in Monroe, Michigan.

At Home Group Inc. operates home decor superstores in the United States. The companyÂ’s stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, frames, pottery, bar stools, garden dÃ©cor, rugs and mats, bedding and bath products, Halloween decorations, sculptures, beds and mattresses, harvest decorations, silk flowers, candles, home organization products, sofas, chairs, kitchenware, stands, Christmas decorations, lamps, storage products, consumables, mirrors, tables, Easter decorations, patio products, vases, floor plants and trees, pet items, wall arts, food preparation items, pillows and cushions, and window treatments. As of September 13, 2017, it operated 141 stores in 33 states. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.