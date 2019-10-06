Contrasting of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (LJPC) and Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB)

We are contrasting La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) and Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 10 -0.15 14.98M -6.84 0.00 Seres Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.02 40.94M -2.34 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company and Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 151,466,127.40% -337.5% -80.1% Seres Therapeutics Inc. 1,081,780,948.61% 235.9% -81.2%

Volatility & Risk

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company is 120.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.2 beta. From a competition point of view, Seres Therapeutics Inc. has a 2 beta which is 100.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company are 8.7 and 8.5 respectively. Its competitor Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.6 and its Quick Ratio is 1.6. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Seres Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company and Seres Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0 0 1 3.00 Seres Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 128.57% for La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company with consensus target price of $20.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 88.8% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company shares are owned by institutional investors while 61.9% of Seres Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 5.1% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s shares. Comparatively, Seres Therapeutics Inc. has 0.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company -2.34% -12.92% 4.5% 47.7% -73.73% -11.35% Seres Therapeutics Inc. -9% -7.46% -55.32% -55.46% -62.76% -39.6%

For the past year La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company has stronger performance than Seres Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Seres Therapeutics Inc. beats La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company on 6 of the 11 factors.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. It engages in developing LJPC-501, a formulation of angiotensin II for the potential treatment of catecholamine-resistant hypotension; and LJPC-401, a formulation of synthetic human hepcidin for the treatment of conditions characterized by iron overload, such as hereditary hemochromatosis, beta thalassemia, sickle cell disease, and myelodysplastic syndrome. The company is also developing LJPC-30S, which is the gentamicin derivative program for the potential treatment of serious bacterial infections and rare genetic disorders, such as cystic fibrosis and Duchenne muscular dystrophy. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc., a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs designed to restore health by repairing the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. Its lead product candidate is SER-109, a bacterial spore ecology, which has completed Phase II clinical study to treat multiply recurrent Clostridium difficile infection (CDI). The company also develops SER-287 that is in Phase Ib clinical study in patients with mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis; and SER-262, a synthetic microbiome therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase Ib study in patients with primary CDI. Its product candidates in pre-clinical development comprise SER-301, a synthetic Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutic candidate for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and SER-155, an Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutic for the prevention of transplant-related mortality. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Nestle Health Science and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. The company was formerly known as Seres Health, Inc. and changed its name to Seres Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.