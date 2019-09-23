Contrasting of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (LJPC) and MediciNova Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV)

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) and MediciNova Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 8 15.53 N/A -6.84 0.00 MediciNova Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -0.35 0.00

Table 1 highlights La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company and MediciNova Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0.00% -337.5% -80.1% MediciNova Inc. 0.00% -21.1% -20.1%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 2.2 shows that La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company is 120.00% more volatile than S&P 500. MediciNova Inc.’s 18.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.18 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company are 8.7 and 8.5 respectively. Its competitor MediciNova Inc.’s Current Ratio is 34.8 and its Quick Ratio is 34.8. MediciNova Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company and MediciNova Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0 0 1 3.00 MediciNova Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The average target price of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company is $20, with potential upside of 96.85%. MediciNova Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $22 average target price and a 183.87% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that MediciNova Inc. looks more robust than La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company as far as analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company and MediciNova Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 88.8% and 21.3% respectively. Insiders owned 5.1% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.7% of MediciNova Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company -2.34% -12.92% 4.5% 47.7% -73.73% -11.35% MediciNova Inc. -3.54% -2.05% -13.74% 11.58% 0.21% 16.77%

For the past year La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company had bearish trend while MediciNova Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

MediciNova Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. It engages in developing LJPC-501, a formulation of angiotensin II for the potential treatment of catecholamine-resistant hypotension; and LJPC-401, a formulation of synthetic human hepcidin for the treatment of conditions characterized by iron overload, such as hereditary hemochromatosis, beta thalassemia, sickle cell disease, and myelodysplastic syndrome. The company is also developing LJPC-30S, which is the gentamicin derivative program for the potential treatment of serious bacterial infections and rare genetic disorders, such as cystic fibrosis and Duchenne muscular dystrophy. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

MediciNova, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring and developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s product candidate includes MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for the treatment of neurological disorders, including primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and substance dependence and addiction, including methamphetamine, opioid, and alcohol dependence. Its product pipeline also comprises MN-001 (tipelukast), an orally bioavailable small molecule compound to treat fibrotic diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases; MN-221 (bedoradrine), a ÃŸ2-adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of acute exacerbation of asthma; and MN-029 (denibulin), a tubulin binding agent to treat solid tumor cancers. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.