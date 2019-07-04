Contrasting of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (LJPC) and Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX)

We will be contrasting the differences between La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) and Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) as far as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 7 19.31 N/A -6.84 0.00 Genprex Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.88 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company and Genprex Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0.00% -337.5% -80.1% Genprex Inc. 0.00% -155.1% -143.1%

Liquidity

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company has a Current Ratio of 8.7 and a Quick Ratio of 8.5. Competitively, Genprex Inc.’s Current Ratio is 22.8 and has 22.8 Quick Ratio. Genprex Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company and Genprex Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0 2 3 2.60 Genprex Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s upside potential currently stands at 87.24% and an $18.2 consensus target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company shares are held by institutional investors while 14.4% of Genprex Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 5% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 5.3% of Genprex Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company -12.75% -8.24% 8.96% -56.83% -78.73% -30.33% Genprex Inc. -2.72% 1.42% 25.46% 23.45% -79.66% 62.73%

For the past year La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company had bearish trend while Genprex Inc. had bullish trend.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. It engages in developing LJPC-501, a formulation of angiotensin II for the potential treatment of catecholamine-resistant hypotension; and LJPC-401, a formulation of synthetic human hepcidin for the treatment of conditions characterized by iron overload, such as hereditary hemochromatosis, beta thalassemia, sickle cell disease, and myelodysplastic syndrome. The company is also developing LJPC-30S, which is the gentamicin derivative program for the potential treatment of serious bacterial infections and rare genetic disorders, such as cystic fibrosis and Duchenne muscular dystrophy. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Genprex, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, develops drugs to treat cancer. Its lead product candidate is Oncoprex, an active anti-cancer agent that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). It also conducts preclinical research for developing Oncoprex to be administered with immunotherapies in NSCLC; and research into other tumor suppressor genes associated with chromosome. Genprex, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Austin, Texas.