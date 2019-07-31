Contrasting of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (LJPC) and Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN)

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) and Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 7 16.70 N/A -6.84 0.00 Evogene Ltd. 2 20.72 N/A -0.81 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company and Evogene Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) and Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0.00% -337.5% -80.1% Evogene Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company and Evogene Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0 0 3 3.00 Evogene Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

$25.33 is La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 201.55%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Insiders held roughly 5% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company -12.75% -8.24% 8.96% -56.83% -78.73% -30.33% Evogene Ltd. -6.32% -27.94% -22.54% -43.13% -53.4% -10.1%

For the past year La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company was more bearish than Evogene Ltd.

Summary

Evogene Ltd. beats La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company on 5 of the 8 factors.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. It engages in developing LJPC-501, a formulation of angiotensin II for the potential treatment of catecholamine-resistant hypotension; and LJPC-401, a formulation of synthetic human hepcidin for the treatment of conditions characterized by iron overload, such as hereditary hemochromatosis, beta thalassemia, sickle cell disease, and myelodysplastic syndrome. The company is also developing LJPC-30S, which is the gentamicin derivative program for the potential treatment of serious bacterial infections and rare genetic disorders, such as cystic fibrosis and Duchenne muscular dystrophy. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Evogene Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on the enhancement of crop productivity and performance in the United States and Germany. It operates through two segments, Evogene and Evofuel. The Evogene segment develops seed traits, ag-chemical products, and ag-biological products to enhance plant performance. This segment develops seed traits enhancing plant yield and tolerance to abiotic stresses, such as enhanced tolerance to drought, heat, and salinity, as well as seed traits for enhancing plant resistance to biotic stresses, including resistance to diseases, pests, and insects; novel herbicides; and bio-stimulants, which include microbial-based products that are applied externally to the plant for yield enhancement. Its products focus on various crops, such as corn, soybean, wheat, rice, and cotton. The Evofuel segment develops enhanced species of the castor bean plant to serve as a source of feedstock for biofuel and other industrial uses. The company has strategic collaborations with various agricultural companies, including BASF, Bayer, DuPont, Monsanto, and Syngenta that cover 24 products in various stages of development. Evogene Ltd. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.