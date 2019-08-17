Contrasting of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (LJPC) and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DMPI)

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DMPI), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 8 14.90 N/A -6.84 0.00 DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -3.36 0.00

In table 1 we can see La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0.00% -337.5% -80.1% DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 264.9% -173.6%

Risk & Volatility

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s 2.2 beta indicates that its volatility is 120.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 13.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.87 beta.

Liquidity

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company has a Current Ratio of 8.7 and a Quick Ratio of 8.5. Competitively, DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2 and has 2 Quick Ratio. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0 0 3 3.00 DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company has a 159.53% upside potential and a consensus price target of $25.33.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 88.8% and 17.5% respectively. About 5.1% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.6% of DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company -2.34% -12.92% 4.5% 47.7% -73.73% -11.35% DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 17.88% 39.05% -51.89% -47.95% -67.04% -47.94%

For the past year La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company has stronger performance than DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company beats DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. It engages in developing LJPC-501, a formulation of angiotensin II for the potential treatment of catecholamine-resistant hypotension; and LJPC-401, a formulation of synthetic human hepcidin for the treatment of conditions characterized by iron overload, such as hereditary hemochromatosis, beta thalassemia, sickle cell disease, and myelodysplastic syndrome. The company is also developing LJPC-30S, which is the gentamicin derivative program for the potential treatment of serious bacterial infections and rare genetic disorders, such as cystic fibrosis and Duchenne muscular dystrophy. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients who have failed to respond to modern therapy. Its product candidate includes VAL-083, a small-molecule chemotherapeutic agent, which has completed Phase I/II study to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and anti-cancer activity in patients with glioblastoma multiforme, a form of brain cancer. The company has a strategic collaboration with Guangxi Wuzhou Pharmaceutical Company for the manufacture and sale of VAL-083 in China; collaboration agreement with the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center; and collaboration agreement with Accurexa Inc. to develop a novel formulation for the local delivery of combination chemotherapy for the treatment of brain cancer and other solid tumors. DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.