Contrasting of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (LJPC) and Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)

As Biotechnology businesses, La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) and Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 7 18.89 N/A -6.84 0.00 Cassava Sciences Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.58 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company and Cassava Sciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company and Cassava Sciences Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0.00% -337.5% -80.1% Cassava Sciences Inc. 0.00% -56.8% -53.6%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.5 beta indicates that La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company is 50.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Cassava Sciences Inc.’s beta is 1.84 which is 84.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company are 8.7 and 8.5 respectively. Its competitor Cassava Sciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 39.2 and its Quick Ratio is 39.2. Cassava Sciences Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company.

Analyst Ratings

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company and Cassava Sciences Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0 2 3 2.60 Cassava Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s upside potential is 91.38% at a $18.2 average price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company shares and 35.6% of Cassava Sciences Inc. shares. 5% are La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 16.02% of Cassava Sciences Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company -12.75% -8.24% 8.96% -56.83% -78.73% -30.33% Cassava Sciences Inc. 0.94% -8.55% 3.88% -6.96% -88.25% 25.88%

For the past year La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company has -30.33% weaker performance while Cassava Sciences Inc. has 25.88% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Cassava Sciences Inc. beats La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. It engages in developing LJPC-501, a formulation of angiotensin II for the potential treatment of catecholamine-resistant hypotension; and LJPC-401, a formulation of synthetic human hepcidin for the treatment of conditions characterized by iron overload, such as hereditary hemochromatosis, beta thalassemia, sickle cell disease, and myelodysplastic syndrome. The company is also developing LJPC-30S, which is the gentamicin derivative program for the potential treatment of serious bacterial infections and rare genetic disorders, such as cystic fibrosis and Duchenne muscular dystrophy. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.