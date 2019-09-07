Contrasting of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (LJPC) and BioPharmX Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX)

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) and BioPharmX Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 8 15.14 N/A -6.84 0.00 BioPharmX Corporation 1 100.57 N/A -2.02 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company and BioPharmX Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company and BioPharmX Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0.00% -337.5% -80.1% BioPharmX Corporation 0.00% -870.1% -334.1%

Volatility and Risk

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s volatility measures that it’s 120.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.2 beta. Competitively, BioPharmX Corporation’s 93.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.07 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company and BioPharmX Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0 0 1 3.00 BioPharmX Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company has a 100.00% upside potential and an average target price of $20.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company and BioPharmX Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 88.8% and 16.1%. Insiders owned 5.1% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company shares. Competitively, 1.64% are BioPharmX Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company -2.34% -12.92% 4.5% 47.7% -73.73% -11.35% BioPharmX Corporation -4.63% -27.88% -66.62% -83.71% -91.86% -84.41%

For the past year La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company has stronger performance than BioPharmX Corporation

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company beats BioPharmX Corporation.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. It engages in developing LJPC-501, a formulation of angiotensin II for the potential treatment of catecholamine-resistant hypotension; and LJPC-401, a formulation of synthetic human hepcidin for the treatment of conditions characterized by iron overload, such as hereditary hemochromatosis, beta thalassemia, sickle cell disease, and myelodysplastic syndrome. The company is also developing LJPC-30S, which is the gentamicin derivative program for the potential treatment of serious bacterial infections and rare genetic disorders, such as cystic fibrosis and Duchenne muscular dystrophy. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

BioPharmX Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel prescription and over-the-counter (OTC) products that address dermatology and womenÂ’s health markets. The company offers VI2OLET, an OTC molecular iodine dietary supplement that addresses cyclic breast discomfort and for the alleviation of symptoms of fibrocystic breast condition (FBC). Its clinical-stage product candidates include BPX03, a molecular iodine tablet, which is in pre-Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of periodic breast pain associated with FBC and cyclic mastalgia; and BPX01, a topical antibiotic gel that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of acne vulgaris. The company is also developing BPX02, an injectable product for aesthetic dermatology applications. It serves pharmaceutical companies; physicianÂ’s practices, including obstetricians and gynecologists, dermatologists, and general practitioners; and retail customers through retail sales channels and/or pharmacy outlets. The company has collaboration and licensing agreement with Iogen LLC to develop molecular iodine formulations; and collaboration and supply agreement with NuTech Medical, Inc. to develop products in the field of dermatology. BioPharmX Corporation is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.